MDC Ozark Regional Office, Twin Pines CEC closed June 19

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Ozark Regional Office in West Plains and Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) in Winona will be closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

MDC Twin Pines outdoor exhibits and trails will remain open.

All MDC facilities will return to regular operation schedules June 20.

MDC Ozark Regional Office is located at 551 Joe Jones Boulevard in West Plains. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

MDC Twin Pines CEC is located at U.S. Route 60 East in Winona. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, April through November.

For more information on MDC locations throughout the state, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V.

