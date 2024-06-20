Decision Foundry Expands Their Salesforce Service Catalogue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Foundry, an award-winning Salesforce Partner, has announced its new strategic evolution. Formerly focused on Marketing Cloud Intelligence, Datorama, and Tableau, Decision Foundry now offers comprehensive implementation services across most of the Salesforce ecosystem, such as Data Cloud, CRM, Service Cloud, and many more. This shift positions them to better assist customers by streamlining integration of their Salesforce investments.
Three Pillar Delivery Practices
In addition, Decision Foundry has expanded their service with three distinct new delivery practices:
• Marketing Delivery Center: Heather Davis Lam, Founder & CEO of Revenue Ops, has joined Decision Foundry and is the headof the Marketing practice. Heather brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, and revenue operations, making her a valuable asset to the team.
• CRM Delivery Center: Ciaran Coates, a seasoned sales revenue operations leader, has also come on board with Decision Foundry and leads the CRM practice. His track record of driving growth through strategic partnerships and data-driven decision-making aligns perfectly with their vision.
• Data Delivery Center: Larry Cohen, a veteran member of Decision Foundry, spearheads the Data practice. Larry’s analytics, financial modeling, and data visualization expertise ensures clients receive actionable insights.
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a certified independent software vendor, managed services provider, and a certified award-winning Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration partner. Their Salesforce Marketing Cloud, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and global consulting services include the integration of Data Cloud, Account, Engagement, Personalization, Sales, and Service.
For more information, visit the Decision Foundry website.
Nami Ahmed
Nami Ahmed
Decision Foundry
+1 214-714-1167
