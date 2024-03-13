Decision Foundry Announces Leadership Promotions
Decision Foundry announces promotions of three exceptional employees to leadership positions.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Foundry, a Ridge level Salesforce Implementation partner with a legacy of over 20 years in the Digital ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the promotion of three exceptional team members: Kim Garner, Mike Danforth and Larry Cohen. These colleagues have consistently demonstrated their commitment to our clients’ missions of delivering the 360 Customer view and have made significant contributions to Decision Foundry’s success.
Kim, Mike, and Larry have each brought unique skills and perspectives to their roles, driving innovation and growth at Decision Foundry. Their promotions reflect their outstanding performance and the high level of trust they have earned within our organization. As members of the Senior Leadership Team, they will play crucial roles in shaping our strategic direction and fostering a culture of excellence.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented individuals on our team,” echoes Ross Jenkins, CEO. “Their promotions are well-deserved, and I am confident that they will continue to make significant contributions to our success.”
About Mike Danforth, VP of Sales & Marketing
Prior to joining Decision Foundry, Mike’s tenure in the Salesforce.com ecosystem started in 2011 while working as Enterprise AE at Radian6 that Salesforce.com acquired as a founding part of Marketing Cloud. Over the last 10+ years Mike has led Sales, Demand Generation, and Partnership teams to focus on driving ARR and Customer Acquisition through his ability to help customers achieve their goals and KPIs.
Mike has a unique perspective on the SI & Consulting market as it relates to Salesforce.com from having worked for Salesforce, having been a client Head of Sales leader owning CRM administration, and also being a Consulting Sales leader; a true end-to-end perspective of how to understand the many moving parts of an organization that are impacted by data, cloud based systems and multiple stakeholders.
As the head of Sales and Marketing for Decision Foundry Mike will focus efforts on expanding relationships and brand awareness within Salesforce.com, while taking us up market into industries and customers needing multi-cloud solutions and project support.
About Kim Garner, VP Client Success
Kim joined us in September of 2022 to help to drive the retention and growth of the DF client base. Prior to joining Decision Foundry, Kim spent 9 years at Neustar (now part of TransUnion) in a variety of roles including VP of Analytics Consulting, VP of Strategy and VP of Strategic Accounts with a focus on Fortune 100 financial services accounts. Prior to joining Neustar, she helped grow TargusInfo, an information services company, from $18MM to $150MM in revenue prior to their acquisition by Neustar. She has spent her career helping clients to maximize their investments in data-driven solutions.
About Larry Cohen, EVP Salesforce Practice
Larry joined Decision Foundry’s predecessor, Nabler, in September 2020 as the SVP of Data Strategy and UX. Through his tenure, he has created elevated, data-driven solutions for hundreds of customers in the Salesforce ecosystem. Prior to joining Decision Foundry, Larry spent 6 years in the advertising agency space at IPG Mediabrands and Publicis Epsilon. Before his stint in marketing analytics, he led several client-side analytics organizations at Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Getty Images, Toys“R”Us, and Canon USA. Larry is a leading voice in the Marketing Analytics and Artificial Intelligence space, and is an adjunct professor on the subject as well.
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a Salesforce, independent software vendor, managed services provider, and a certified award-winning Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration partner. Decision Foundry closes the gap between data accessibility, platform adoption and business impact. Our consulting services include the integration of Data Cloud, Account, Engagement, Personalization, Tableau, and Intelligence.
