Marek Ženíšek

CZECH REPUBLIC, June 18 - Minister of Science, Research and Innovation

Work experiences

2003–2017      Faculty of Philosophy– University of West Bohemia in Pilsen assistant / technical assistant since 2006
2008–2011      Ministry of Justice
Deputy Minister
-    Section of Foreign Affairs
-    Imprisonment Section
2012–2013        Ministry of Health
1st Deputy Minister
-    Economic Section
(budget, directly managed organizations of the Ministry, international and European section)
-    Statutory representative of the minister
2013–2017       Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic
Deputy  
-    Deputy chairman of the parliamentary club
-    Member of the European Affairs Committee
-    Member of the Defense Committee
-    Member of the permanent delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly – chairman of the Czech Republic-Canada parliamentary group
2018–2019       Faculty of Health Studies, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen Vice dean of the fakulty for stratégy, development and external affairs
2018 - today       TOPAZ z.s., political institute
Chief Executive Officer
2020–2022       Pilsen region
Deputy Governor for Culture
2021 - today       Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Deputy
Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee (till 16.5.2024)
Member of the Defense Committee (till 16.5.2024)
Member of the ÚZSI Control Commission (till 16.5.2024)
2024 – today    Minister for Science, Research and Innovation
 
 
Other vocational experiences
 
2008–2012       Member of the Government Council for Roma Community Affairs
2008–2012      Member of the Government Council for National Minorities
2008–2012      Representative member of the Government Council for drug-related issues
2009     Member of the working group set up to draft a solution to the issue of the memorial at the site of the former internment camp in Lety u Písku
2011–2012     Pilsen Municipal Transport Companies (PMDP, a.s.), member of the Supervisory Board    
2012           Member of the interdepartmental working group for the prevention of child injuries
2012      Member of the Interdepartmental Forward Reconstruction Team Training Group in Loghar Province, Afghanistan
2012 – today     General health insurance company (VZP), member of directors of the insurance company
2012–2013      Member of the board of directors of health insurance companies OZP, ZPMV, ČPZP
2018–2019       Congress Center Prague, a.s. (KCP), member of the board
2018–2019       Plzeňská teplárenská, a.s., member of the board of directors
2019–2022      Pilsen Municipal Transport Companies (PMDP, a.s.), member of the Supervisory board
2019–2023       Pražská energetika a.s., vice chairman of the board of directors
 
 
Education
 
1993–1998   
     Církevní gymnázium, Pilsen
1998–2001   
     Faculty of Humanity Studies, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen
2001–2003   
     Faculty of Social Sciences, Charles University in Prague,
Political Science (2003 – Rigorous examination and obtaining the academic title PhDr.)
2003–2006       Faculty of Philosophy, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen,
Political Science (Doctoral studies, defense of the doctoral thesis and obtaining the Ph.D. degree)
 
 
Other
 
He is the author or co-author of several books and professional texts on the topic of political and electoral systems and democratization.
 
He held the position of scientific secretary of the Czech Society for Political Science.

In 2009, he was a member of the TOP 09 Preparatory Committee.

In the years 2011-2018, he was the holder of a T-level security clearance.
 
In 2019 he received the JEP Medal from the Psychiatric Society of the Czech Medical Society for services to the development of the field.

He held the position of TOP 09 vice-chairman for ten years, of which he was its first vice-chairman for two years.

Language skills: English language

 

