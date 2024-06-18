Marek Ženíšek

CZECH REPUBLIC, June 18 - Minister of Science, Research and Innovation

Work experiences

2003–2017 Faculty of Philosophy– University of West Bohemia in Pilsen assistant / technical assistant since 2006

2008–2011 Ministry of Justice

Deputy Minister

- Section of Foreign Affairs

- Imprisonment Section

2012–2013 Ministry of Health

1st Deputy Minister

- Economic Section

(budget, directly managed organizations of the Ministry, international and European section)

- Statutory representative of the minister

2013–2017 Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic

Deputy

- Deputy chairman of the parliamentary club

- Member of the European Affairs Committee

- Member of the Defense Committee

- Member of the permanent delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly – chairman of the Czech Republic-Canada parliamentary group

2018–2019 Faculty of Health Studies, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen Vice dean of the fakulty for stratégy, development and external affairs

2018 - today TOPAZ z.s., political institute

Chief Executive Officer

2020–2022 Pilsen region

Deputy Governor for Culture

2021 - today Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Deputy

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee (till 16.5.2024)

Member of the Defense Committee (till 16.5.2024)

Member of the ÚZSI Control Commission (till 16.5.2024)

2024 – today Minister for Science, Research and Innovation





Other vocational experiences



2008–2012 Member of the Government Council for Roma Community Affairs

2008–2012 Member of the Government Council for National Minorities

2008–2012 Representative member of the Government Council for drug-related issues

2009 Member of the working group set up to draft a solution to the issue of the memorial at the site of the former internment camp in Lety u Písku

2011–2012 Pilsen Municipal Transport Companies (PMDP, a.s.), member of the Supervisory Board

2012 Member of the interdepartmental working group for the prevention of child injuries

2012 Member of the Interdepartmental Forward Reconstruction Team Training Group in Loghar Province, Afghanistan

2012 – today General health insurance company (VZP), member of directors of the insurance company

2012–2013 Member of the board of directors of health insurance companies OZP, ZPMV, ČPZP

2018–2019 Congress Center Prague, a.s. (KCP), member of the board

2018–2019 Plzeňská teplárenská, a.s., member of the board of directors

2019–2022 Pilsen Municipal Transport Companies (PMDP, a.s.), member of the Supervisory board

2019–2023 Pražská energetika a.s., vice chairman of the board of directors





Education



1993–1998

Církevní gymnázium, Pilsen

1998–2001

Faculty of Humanity Studies, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen

2001–2003

Faculty of Social Sciences, Charles University in Prague,

Political Science (2003 – Rigorous examination and obtaining the academic title PhDr.)

2003–2006 Faculty of Philosophy, University of West Bohemia in Pilsen,

Political Science (Doctoral studies, defense of the doctoral thesis and obtaining the Ph.D. degree)





Other



He is the author or co-author of several books and professional texts on the topic of political and electoral systems and democratization.



He held the position of scientific secretary of the Czech Society for Political Science.

In 2009, he was a member of the TOP 09 Preparatory Committee.

In the years 2011-2018, he was the holder of a T-level security clearance.



In 2019 he received the JEP Medal from the Psychiatric Society of the Czech Medical Society for services to the development of the field.

He held the position of TOP 09 vice-chairman for ten years, of which he was its first vice-chairman for two years.

Language skills: English language