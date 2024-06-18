Severe Asthma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Severe Asthma Market

The Severe Asthma market size was valued approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a rapid CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

DelveInsight's "Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Asthma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Severe Asthma Market Report:

Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the largest market size, reaching USD 430 million in 2023.

In March 2024, Upstream Bio has initiated patient dosing in its Phase II VALIANT clinical trial of verekitug (UPB-101) for severe asthma. This trial focuses on assessing the effectiveness of verekitug, a recombinant fully human immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody, which works by blocking the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor (TLSPR) to counteract TSLP-driven inflammation. The VALIANT trial, conducted in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled manner, spans a 24-week dosing regimen with the goal of determining verekitug's potential as a top-tier treatment option for severe asthma.

In January 2024, GSK has been granted approval by the China National Medical Products Administration for Nucala (mepolizumab) as an additional maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. Nucala, the first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets anti-interleukin-5 (IL-5), was initially approved in the US in 2015 for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype. Mepolizumab functions by attaching to and blocking IL-5 molecules.

In August 2023, Tezspire (tezepelumab-ekko) is a pioneering human monoclonal antibody designed for additional maintenance therapy for severe asthma in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older who are unresponsive to their current asthma medications. It stands out as the inaugural biologic choice for severe asthma, regardless of any specific phenotypic or biomarker constraints within its approved usage parameters.

In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM were approximately 43 million in adults and around 11 million in the pediatric population. These numbers are expected to increase significantly by 2034.

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Asthma across the 7MM reached 5.1 million, accounting for roughly 9% of all diagnosed asthma cases. These cases are projected to increase significantly by 2034.

In 2023, the UK had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Asthma (0.4 million) among the EU4 countries and the UK, followed by France with 0.3 million cases. Conversely, Spain had the lowest number of diagnosed Severe Asthma cases within the same group.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in Japan, the severity-specific cases segmented as intermittent, mild, moderate, and severe cases of asthma were observed to be 4 million, 0.8 million, 1 million, and 0.8 million cases, respectively in 2023. The severity-specific cases are expected to change by 2034.

In 2023, the US had roughly 1.2 million cases of both Type-2 inflammation severe asthma and non-type-2 inflammation severe asthma.

The Severe Asthma pipeline is dynamic and includes promising candidates such as GSK3511294 (Depemokimab) by GlaxoSmithKline, PT010 (Breztri/Trixeo/BGF MDI) by AstraZeneca, among others, anticipated to be launched between 2023 and 2032.

Key Severe Asthma Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Upstream Bio Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Nantes University Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Incyte Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, EMS, Advagene Biopharma Co., Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Severe Asthma Therapies: Cinqair (reslizumab), Fasenra (benralizumab), PT010, Verekitug (UPB-101), FB704A, TQC2731 injection, Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe, Nebulized budesonide, povorcitinib, CM326, CM310, Benralizumab, 610, Rocatinlimab, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Amlitelimab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Mepolizumab, Flamboyant 200/12, AD17002, TEV-56248, FB825, and others

The Severe Asthma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more susceptible to suffering from asthma when compared to the male population, in the 7MM

The Severe Asthma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Severe Asthma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Severe Asthma market dynamics.

Severe Asthma Overview

Severe asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by persistent and intense symptoms that are difficult to control despite high doses of standard asthma medications. Unlike mild or moderate asthma, severe asthma often requires more aggressive treatment and can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Severe Asthma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Severe Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Severe Asthma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Severe Asthma

Prevalent Cases of Severe Asthma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Severe Asthma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Severe Asthma

Severe Asthma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Severe Asthma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Severe Asthma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Severe Asthma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Severe Asthma Therapies and Key Companies

Cinqair (reslizumab): Teva Pharmaceutical

Fasenra (benralizumab): AstraZeneca

PT010: AstraZeneca

Verekitug (UPB-101): Upstream Bio Inc.

FB704A: Oneness Biotech Co.

TQC2731 injection: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe: Nantes University Hospital

Nebulized budesonide: Hamad Medical Corporation

povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

CM326: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical

CM310: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

610: Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

Rocatinlimab: Amgen

Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride: Areteia Therapeutics

Amlitelimab: Sanofi

GSK3511294 (Depemokimab): GlaxoSmithKline

Mepolizumab: GlaxoSmithKline

Flamboyant 200/12: EMS

AD17002: Advagene Biopharma Co.

TEV-56248: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical

FB825: Oneness Biotech Co.

Severe Asthma Market Strengths

Robust pipeline for severe asthma with potential medicines targeting a variety of different and more effective pathogenic mechanisms in asthma.

Severe Asthma Market Opportunities

To evaluate new candidate pharmacological interventions for severe asthma management in pediatric patient pool for which not many therapies are approved.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Severe Asthma Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Upstream Bio Inc., Oneness Biotech Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Nantes University Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Incyte Corporation, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Areteia Therapeutics, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, EMS, Advagene Biopharma Co., Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Severe Asthma Therapies: Cinqair (reslizumab), Fasenra (benralizumab), PT010, Verekitug (UPB-101), FB704A, TQC2731 injection, Benralizumab Prefilled Syringe, Nebulized budesonide, povorcitinib, CM326, CM310, Benralizumab, 610, Rocatinlimab, Dexpramipexole Dihydrochloride, Amlitelimab, GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Mepolizumab, Flamboyant 200/12, AD17002, TEV-56248, FB825, and others

Severe Asthma Therapeutic Assessment: Severe Asthma current marketed and Severe Asthma emerging therapies

Severe Asthma Market Dynamics: Severe Asthma market drivers and Severe Asthma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Severe Asthma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Severe Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Severe Asthma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Severe Asthma

3. SWOT analysis of Severe Asthma

4. Severe Asthma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Severe Asthma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Severe Asthma Disease Background and Overview

7. Severe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Severe Asthma

9. Severe Asthma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Severe Asthma Unmet Needs

11. Severe Asthma Emerging Therapies

12. Severe Asthma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Severe Asthma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Severe Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Severe Asthma Market Drivers

16. Severe Asthma Market Barriers

17. Severe Asthma Appendix

18. Severe Asthma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

