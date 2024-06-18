Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market to Register Incremental Growth From (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Forecast

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report:

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In May 2023, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has refiled its New Drug Application with the FDA for vonoprazan, aiming to secure approval for treating erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as erosive esophagitis.

In June 2022, Zydus Lifesciences was given permission by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Famotidine tablets in strengths of 20mg and 40mg. A histamine H2 receptor blocker called famotidine works by lowering stomach acid. The drug also relieves and prevents heartburn and other signs of acid reflux

DelveInsight’s analysis shows that GERD prevalence in North America ranges from 18% to 28%, while in Europe it varies from 9% to 26%, indicating a substantial disease burden in both regions.

Our analysis suggests that the age bracket of 50-59 years exhibits the highest prevalence of GERD, whereas individuals aged 70 years and older have the lowest prevalence. This trend could be linked to age-related alterations in gastrointestinal function, lifestyle choices, and the presence of common health conditions prevalent in older populations.

In France, GERD has an approximate overall prevalence of 31%. The occurrence of frequent GERD is more common among individuals aged over 50 years (10%) compared to those below 50 years (6%). This highlights the importance of age as a factor contributing to GERD prevalence.

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies: Cinclus Pharma, Braintree, a part of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, N-Zyme Biomedical Inc., Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Sinorda Biomedicine, Sebela Pharmaceutical, Cinclus Pharma, Renexxion Ireland, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, HK inno.N, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Addpharma, Jeil Pharmaceuticals, Renexxion, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies: Vonoprazan, X842, BLI5100, Linaprazan glurate, Naronapride, Fexuprazan, IN-C003, IN-C002, CKD-382, IN-C004, AD-214: , JP-1366, Naronapride, Fexuprazan, and others

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Overview

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disorder characterized by the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus, causing irritation and inflammation. It occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach, becomes weak or relaxes inappropriately, allowing stomach contents to flow back up into the esophagus.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Prevalent Cases of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Vonoprazan: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

X842: Sinorda Biomedicine

BLI5100: Sebela Pharmaceutical

Linaprazan glurate: Cinclus Pharma

IN-C003: HK inno.N

IN-C002: HK inno.N

CKD-382: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

IN-C004: HK inno.N

AD-214: Addpharma

JP-1366: Jeil Pharmaceuticals

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Strengths

Lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments, weight management, and elevating the head of the bed, offer non-pharmacological approaches to managing GERD and reducing symptom severity.

There is a growing awareness of GERD among both healthcare professionals and the general population. This increased awareness leads to earlier diagnosis and improved management.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Opportunities

Multidisciplinary teams involving gastroenterologists, dietitians, psychologists, and surgeons can work collaboratively to provide comprehensive care and support for GERD patients.

Promising new drugs, such as naronapride, vonoprazan, and BLI5100 are being developed to address GERD and its complications, providing potential alternatives for patients who are unresponsive to current treatments.

Scope of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market drivers and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

