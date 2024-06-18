Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth From (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market

DelveInsight’s Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Report:

The Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The market for managing inflammation and pain after cataract surgery is currently led by companies such as Ocular Therapeutix, Alcon, and Eyenovia, with their products DEXTENZA, INVELTYS, and APP13007, respectively.

The US FDA has approved four topical ocular NSAIDs for treating postoperative inflammation following cataract surgery. These are VOLTAREN (diclofenac sodium ophthalmic solution), ACULAR (ketorolac tromethamine ophthalmic solution), NEVANAC (nepafenac ophthalmic suspension), and XIBROM (bromfenac ophthalmic solution).

According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 20 million Americans aged 40 and older have cataracts in one or both eyes, with about 6 million having undergone lens removal surgery. Additionally, their analysis indicates that chronic or recurrent inflammation, including cystoid macular edema, affects about 0.1% to 2% of patients after routine cataract surgery.

According to a 2019 analysis, 2,200 cataract surgeries were performed in the US, and approximately 40 of these cases experienced post-operative iritis lasting more than one month.

Our analysis indicates that cataract surgery is the most frequently performed elective surgical procedure in the UK, with approximately 330,000 cataract operations conducted annually in England alone.

Key Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Companies: Ocular Therapeutix, Alcon, Eyenovia, VivaVision Biotech, Oculis, Salvat, and others

Key Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Therapies: DEXTENZA (dexamethasone), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension), APP13007 (clobetasol propionate), VVN461, OCS-01, Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Suspension, Clobetasol Propionate, and others

The Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market dynamics.

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Overview

Inflammation and pain following cataract surgery are common postoperative complications that can affect patient recovery and overall outcomes. Understanding these issues is crucial for effective management and improved patient care.

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

Prevalent Cases of Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Therapies and Key Companies

DEXTENZA (dexamethasone): Ocular Therapeutix

INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension): Alcon

APP13007 (clobetasol propionate): Eyenovia

VVN461: VivaVision Biotech

OCS-01: Oculis

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic Suspension: Oculis

Clobetasol Propionate: Salvat

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Drivers

Rising Number of Cataract Surgeries:

Technological Advancements

Regulatory Approvals

Awareness and Diagnosis

Healthcare Expenditure

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Barriers

Side Effects

High Costs

Regulatory Hurdles

Market Competition

Patient Non-compliance

Scope of the Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery current marketed and Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery emerging therapies

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Dynamics: Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market drivers and Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

3. SWOT analysis of Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

4. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Overview at a Glance

6. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Disease Background and Overview

7. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery

9. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Unmet Needs

11. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Emerging Therapies

12. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Drivers

16. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Market Barriers

17. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Appendix

18. Inflammation And Pain Post Cataract Surgery Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

