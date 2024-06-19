USA STATES RECORD FIRST-TIME TOP MEDAL WINS AT DECANTER WORLD WINE AWARDS

Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 Judging - Decanter World Wine Awards 2024

The USA had a strong performance at the world’s largest wine competition with Virginia and Pennsylvania recording their first ever Gold medals

UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results from the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards 2024 (DWWA) saw the USA continue its strong record in the global competition with a host of top medals and wins for two emerging US states who took home Golds.

The highly anticipated results from the 2024 competition, which saw 18,143 wines judged from 57 countries, have now been revealed.

Celebrating its 21st year, DWWA is the world’s largest and most influential wine competition, trusted globally due to its world-class judges and meticulous judging process. Wines were tasted by 243 specialist judges from 33 countries, including 20 Master Sommeliers and 61 Masters of Wine.

Wines from the USA consistently take home top medals of Best in Show, Platinum and Gold from DWWA, and this year was no exception.

Best in Show is the highest accolade at DWWA, awarded to just 50 wines and representing only 0.28% of all wines tasted. The USA secured a spot on this Top 50 list for Clos du Val, Yettalil, Stags Leap District, California 2021. Judges noted: ‘Everyone who tasted this wine was very excited both about the joy of its sensual profile as well as about its ageing potential.’

Oregon continued its success from last year's Best in Show win by securing a prestigious Platinum for Audeant Wines' Luminous Hills Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley. The state significantly increased its Gold medal count from one last year to six, recognising the quality of its world-renowned Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs.

California continues to be the best-performing state at DWWA. In addition to its Best in Show, it was awarded a Platinum medal for Trefethen Family Vineyards, Dragon's Tooth, Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley 2021. The state also increased its Gold medal count, receiving 10 this year compared to three in 2023. Recognising excellence across all price points, two California wines received Value Golds (wines priced under £15 a bottle), demonstrating the state's ability to produce outstanding quality at any price.

Washington State is also noteworthy of results, picking up two Gold medals for its Walla Walla Bordeaux-style blends, and increasing its total medal count from last year.

States less known for winemaking also made a big impact at DWWA. Virginia was awarded its first ever Gold for Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Petit Verdot, Monticello 2019. It also received three Silver medals, a feat the state last achieved back in 2021, in addition to one Bronze medal.

Pennsylvania picked up its first ever Gold medal too for Mazza, The Perfect Rosé 2022, produced from 100% Chambourcin – a French-American hybrid variety. Last year, Pennsylvania celebrated its first medal with a Bronze, making this year's Gold an impressive achievement.

Missouri is worth noting too, awarded a high-scoring Silver (94 points) for Stone Hill Winery, Cream Sherry NV.

Overall, the USA was awarded 235 medals with even more states represented in the medal haul, including Texas, New York and Colorado.

Andrew Jefford, DWWA Co-Chair, commented: “One of the things that really distinguishes our competition from other competitions is we have specialist judges, and then we are very discursive. We're very collegiate. The only score that matters is the final score that the panel awards.’

Visit awards.decanter.com for a full list of winners.