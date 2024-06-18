Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $58 Million Expansion in Middleton

WEDC will invest up to $2.15 million in performance-based tax credits as company creates hundreds of new jobs by 2026

MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers today joined company officials and local leaders to celebrate the expansion of the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, at its good manufacturing practices (GMP) lab in Middleton, reflecting a $58 million investment that will create hundreds of new jobs.

The Evers Administration, through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), is supporting the project by authorizing up to $2.15 million in performance-based business development tax credits through September 2026. The actual amount of tax credits Thermo Fisher Scientific will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

“As Wisconsin’s biohealth sector continues to grow, so will our workforce, our economic momentum, and our opportunities to build a healthier, stronger state for all,” said Gov. Evers. “This new state-of-the-art facility will not only further advance our state’s biosafety testing capabilities and create hundreds of jobs, but it will also help protect consumers and improve patient health outcomes across the state.”

“South Central Wisconsin is leading the charge in growing the biohealth industry,” said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth). “This vital funding will help create hundreds of new jobs here in Middleton, helping our local economy flourish. Thank you to Governor Evers and Secretary Hughes for helping direct this major investment in Middleton.”

“This investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific, a proven leader in their field and job creator in our state, will pay dividends in our community for years to come,” said State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton). “Thermo Fisher Scientific sees the great workforce and community that we have here in Middleton and in Wisconsin. I am proud that our state continues to support these critical investments for our future.”

“It was great to celebrate Thermo Fisher’s continued expansion in Wisconsin,” said State Rep. Mike Bare (D-Verona). “Thank you to the Evers Administration and WEDC for their continued work to make Wisconsin a leader in technology industries.”

“Thermo Fisher plays a key role in our state’s biohealth and biotechnology industry by providing many of the clinical services companies need to bring safe and effective treatments to patients,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Their continued growth is a huge win for innovation in our state.”

The new 72,500-square-foot building increases the site’s chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytical capabilities as part of its clinical development and laboratory services that are focused on improving health by helping customers deliver life-changing medicines. The company expects the expansion will add approximately 350 scientists and laboratory support professionals to the almost 2,300 employees working across the company’s research campus in the region.

“As research in biopharmaceutical therapies continues to rapidly expand, we are excited to expand our overall capacity and capabilities in laboratory services to help our customers deliver therapies that meet the highest quality and safety standards for patients,” said Leon Wyszkowski, president of analytical services, clinical research, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We will continue to support and empower our customers as they continue to discover, develop, and deliver new groundbreaking therapies. This $58 million investment to expand the site is a testament to our dedication in supporting Thermo Fisher’s Mission of making the world healthier, cleaner, and safer.”

In addition to Thermo Fisher Scientific’s GMP and bioanalytical labs in Middleton, the PPD clinical research business includes bioanalytical, biomarker, and vaccine sciences labs in Richmond, Virginia; a GMP lab in Athlone, Ireland; central labs and biomarker operations in Brussels, Belgium, Highland Heights, Kentucky, and Singapore; and bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine sciences, and central labs in Suzhou, China.

Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration designated Wisconsin as a Regional Tech Hub on the basis of the state’s leadership in the field of biohealth, biotechnology, and personalized medicine.

An online version of this release is available here.