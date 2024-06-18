New Track Chair at Big Creek State Park opens doors to the outdoors

POLK CITY – Big Creek State Park has a new way to explore the outdoors through the addition of an Action Trackchair®.

Designed to handle tougher terrain than a typical wheelchair, the Action Trackchair® can go off road and onto beaches, grassy areas, stone paths and even fishing jetties, making those areas more accessible for people with mobility impairments.

Watch Now: See how the technology is expanding accessibility at Big Creek State Park, Big Creek's Track Chair (YouTube).

According to Chad Kelchen, a supervisor in the Parks Forests and Preserves Bureau, the Iowa DNR is working to expand opportunities for people to enjoy nature and have fun at state parks. Kelchen said the chair is the first of its kind for the agency.

“We want everyone to feel welcome, and this provides a unique option to go places that previously were not as accessible, especially the beautiful beach here at the park,” said Kelchen. “We’re excited for people to come out and give it a try.”

The Action Trackchair® is able to handle slopes of up to thirty degrees and features a cushioned seat, an adjustable reclining backrest and a headrest. Its battery charge will last 5-7 hours, depending on the terrain. The only park areas off limits for operating the chair are on the docks, boats and into the lake.

The Iowa DNR is one of 18 state agencies across the country to receive a chair through a grant from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund and administered by the America’s State Parks Foundation. The goal is to increase access to parks and outdoor recreation opportunities for those with mobility challenges.

The Action Trackchair® is available for free on a first-come, first-served in-person basis at the concessionaire building near the beach at Big Creek State Park. It is not available for advanced reservations.