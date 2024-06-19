Gundir is recognized as a 2024 Fortune Great Place to Work for a third straight year

Gundir is a 2024 Fortune Great Place to Work for the third year, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and a strong employee-first culture.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gundir (formerly Gunderson Direct), a leader in direct mail marketing, is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of Fortune’s Great Places to Work in the Bay Area for the third consecutive year. This prestigious accolade underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and fostering an employee-first workplace culture.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said President Mike Gunderson. "It’s a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication. At Gundir, we strive to create an environment where every employee feels valued and empowered within the organization."

The Fortune Great Places to Work is based on company-collected metrics from employees. Only 75 small to midsize companies in the Bay Area made the list, so being recognized once again is a special honor for the company and reflects the continued strength of Gundir’s company culture.

The Gundir values, which are reinforced through events, employee sharing and even in how the company hires include: Own it!, Work Together, Better Everyday, Seek Good Karma, and Laugh Often.

More than just a reflection of internal culture, it’s also a reflection of how the Gundir teams conduct business with vendors and clients.

"Being recognized on the Fortune Great Places To Work in the Bay Area list for the last 3 years is a significant milestone for us," added Jeff Tarran, COO. “It reflects the positive impact of our values and the strong culture that we've built. We remain dedicated to maintaining this standard of excellence as we continue to grow and evolve."

For more information about Gundir and our journey to becoming a 2024 Fortune Great Place to Work in the Bay Area, please visit https://gundir.com.

About Gundir:

Gundir is one of America’s largest full service agencies specializing in generating leads by mail using address-based targeting data. For over 20 years, they have been at the forefront of direct mail innovation, delivering exceptional value to clients and partners by generating business-building results through direct mail.