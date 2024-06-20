Helpside Supports Small Businesses During National Safety Month
Leading PEO offers comprehensive risk management solutions to ensure workplace safety.LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June marks National Safety Month, and Helpside, a prominent Professional Employer Organization (PEO), is dedicated to assisting small businesses in maintaining a safe work environment through its risk management solutions.
Employee safety is a top priority at Helpside. Clients can benefit from the expertise of experienced safety professionals who will assess specific needs and priorities to help implement critical elements to their safety programs. Helpside has a Certified Safety Professional on staff who is available for consultations and to address all safety-related inquiries. The company offers both online and in-person training options, covering essential topics such as forklift operation, first aid and CPR, and OSHA 10 and 30 training courses.
Through Helpside's Learning Management System (LMS), businesses can efficiently schedule and track employee training progress. Clients also have access to an extensive library of resources, including videos, PowerPoint presentations, Toolbox Talks, and various other training materials, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all necessary safety protocols. These resources are designed to meet the unique needs of small businesses, ensuring that every employee receives the training they need to stay safe in the workplace.
By partnering with Helpside, small businesses can achieve the peace of mind that comes from knowing their employees are protected and will return home safely each night. Helpside's comprehensive risk management solutions make this a reality, supporting small businesses in fostering a culture of safety and compliance. The commitment to employee safety and well-being showcases Helpside's dedication to being a reliable partner for small businesses.
For more information on how to get started, contact the employee safety experts at Helpside to learn how to enhance employee safety training today.
About the Company:
Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.
