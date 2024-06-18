Endometriosis Market Analysis 2034: Epidemiological Insights, Pipeline Therapies, Recent Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Endometriosis Market

DelveInsight’s Endometriosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Endometriosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Endometriosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometriosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Endometriosis Market Report:

The Endometriosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In January 2022, ObsEva SA released favorable initial findings from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial concerning linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, indicating positive outcomes for women experiencing moderate to severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP).

In February 2022 ObsEva SA revealed a strategic licensing deal with Theramex aiming to facilitate the global market entry and commercialization of linzagolix, excluding the United States, Canada, and Asia. Linzagolix, under development as a prospective remedy for endometriosis-associated pain, recently demonstrated encouraging initial results in its Phase 3 trial (EDELWEISS 3), as announced by ObsEva.

Key Endometriosis Companies: AbbVie, Neurocrine Biosciences, ObsEva, Kissei Pharmaceuticals, SWK, Enteris BioPharma, Bayer, Hope Medicine, Tiumbio, Organon, and others

Key Endometriosis Therapies: linzagolix (ObsEva SA), Ovarest (Enteris Biopharma), HMI-115 (Hope Medicine), Elagolix + estradiol/norethindrone acetate (AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences), and others

The total prevalent cases of endometriosis in the US comprised ~9,465,000 in 2022 and are projected to increase by 2034.

The market size of endometriosis in the US is estimated to be ~USD 1,200 million in 2022 and is projected to increase by 2034.

In 2022, the total prevalent cases of endometriosis in the US were ~9,465,000, projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2034).

In 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis in the US were ~4,732,500, projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2034).

In the US, the most endometriosis-affected people were found in the 18–29 age group, with ~4,993,000 cases in 2022. These cases are estimated to increase by 2034.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis by pain severity in the US were ~1,183,100 for mild, ~ 1,893,000 for moderate, and ~1,656,400 for severe in 2022.

As per Delveinsight’s analysis, the total number of treated cases of endometriosis was ~2,839,500 in 2022, projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2034).

The Endometriosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Endometriosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Endometriosis market dynamics.

There is no lasting treatment for endometriosis, but available treatment options help in disease management, including surgical and nonsurgical treatments.

Nonsurgical endometriosis includes oral contraceptives, progestin, gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonists, gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and others. Surgical treatment of endometriosis includes laparoscopy, laparotomy, hysterectomy, etc.

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a chronic condition characterized by the growth of tissue resembling the uterine lining outside the uterus. This endometrial-like tissue can develop on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, and other pelvic organs. During the menstrual cycle, this tissue responds to hormonal changes by thickening, breaking down, and bleeding. Unlike uterine tissue, this displaced tissue has no exit route, leading to inflammation, scar tissue formation, and adhesions that cause pain, infertility, and other complications.

The exact cause of endometriosis is not fully understood but likely involves genetic, hormonal, and immune system factors. Common symptoms include pelvic pain, especially during menstruation, pain during intercourse, heavy menstrual bleeding, infertility, and gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.

Diagnosis typically combines medical history, pelvic exams, imaging such as ultrasound or MRI, and laparoscopy—a minimally invasive procedure to visualize and potentially biopsy abnormal tissue.

Endometriosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Endometriosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Endometriosis

Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Endometriosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Endometriosis

Endometriosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Endometriosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Endometriosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Endometriosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Endometriosis Therapies

linzagolix (ObsEva SA), Ovarest (Enteris Biopharma), HMI-115 (Hope Medicine), Elagolix + estradiol/norethindrone acetate (AbbVie/Neurocrine Biosciences)

Endometriosis Treatment Market

Endometriosis is currently managed through surgical removal of endometrial lesions via laparoscopy, which helps alleviate pain and improve fertility rates, along with therapeutic approaches aimed at suppressing pain, ovarian function, and estrogen activity. Available pharmacological treatments include oral contraceptives (used off-label), progestins as the primary pharmacological option, and GnRH agonists/antagonists as secondary treatments for endometriosis. However, the latter can induce hypoestrogenism and lead to significant side effects such as drug-induced menopause and osteoporosis.

These treatments for endometriosis, crucially, also affect fertility. Persistent pain, a prevalent and debilitating symptom of the condition, is often managed with NSAIDs, although their effectiveness varies, and prolonged use can result in serious side effects. There is a pressing need in clinical practice for new non-hormonal treatments for endometriosis.

ORILISSA (elagolix) stands as the first FDA-approved oral medication specifically designed to address moderate-to-severe endometriosis pain. ORILISSA is available in two oral doses: 150 mg once daily and 200 mg twice daily. The 150 mg tablets are light pink, oblong, film-coated tablets imprinted with "EL 150" on one side. Additionally, MYFEMBREE (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) is an oral tablet taken once daily. It comprises relugolix, which suppresses estrogen production; estradiol to potentially mitigate bone loss risk; and norethindrone acetate to counteract the effects of estrogen in individuals with uteruses. MYFEMBREE received FDA approval in August 2022.

Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Endometriosis Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and Endometriosis emerging therapies

Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and Endometriosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Endometriosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement

