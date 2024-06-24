Cencora, Eli Lilly, Optum Rx, Walgreens executives to headline HMP Global’s inaugural Drug Channels Leadership Forum

The Drug Channels Leadership Forum will be held March 17-19, 2025, at Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami. Its program focuses on the future of drug channels, featuring candid conversations with top leaders, innovators, and policymakers on key topics.

Nation’s top drug channel company leaders to join fireside chats on key issues, challenges facing the U.S. prescription drug market and healthcare system.

Our one-on-one conversations will help illuminate crucial issues and key strategic concerns affecting the prescription drug market and the entire U.S. healthcare system.” — Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., President, Drug Channels Institute

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Channels Institute, an HMP Global Company, will host four of the nation’s top drug channel company executives at the highly anticipated Drug Channels Leadership Forum in March 2025. This event will provide a dynamic and interactive forum for stakeholders throughout the drug channel ecosystem to discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing prescription drug supply and access.

The Drug Channels Leadership Forum will be held March 17-19, 2025, at Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami. Its program focuses on the future of drug channels, featuring candid conversations with top leaders, innovators, and policymakers on key topics shaping the United States’ pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The program will be moderated by Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., President, Drug Channels Institute, and one of the country’s foremost experts on the pharmaceutical industry.

“We are bringing together top executives from Eli Lilly and Company, Cencora, Optum Rx, and Walgreens,” Fein noted. “They lead some of the most significant businesses operating throughout U.S. drug channels. Our one-on-one conversations will help illuminate crucial issues and key strategic concerns affecting the prescription drug market and the entire U.S. healthcare system.”

Executives participating in individual fireside chats with Fein include:

- Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cencora, Inc.

- Patrick Conway, MD, MSc, CEO, Optum Rx

- Frank Cunningham, Group Vice President, Global Value and Access & Lilly Direct, Eli Lilly and Company

- Tim Wentworth, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

The event will also include four panel discussions covering a range of important topics. Participants in these panels will be announced this fall.

The forum’s salon-style format will foster open dialogue, with lively discussions and debates on critical issues facing pharmaceutical channels. Conversations will explore the complexities of the rapidly evolving drug channels landscape, including disruptors and success drivers.

The Drug Channels Leadership Forum is tailored to executives at pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health plans, insurers, plan sponsors, pharmaceutical wholesalers, hospitals, health systems, physician practices, state and federal governments, and other healthcare organizations.

To request an invitation, visit drugchannelsforum.com.



About Drug Channels Institute

Drug Channels Institute, an HMP Global Company, is a leading source of industry research about pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. To learn more about its products, visit drugchannelsinstitute.com. Access Dr. Fein’s popular Drug Channels blog at drugchannels.net.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

