Houston Plastic Surgeon Explains Gynecomastia Surgery
Dr. James F. Boynton discusses advanced surgical techniques for gynecomastia and how they can help men reduce excess tissue in the breasts.HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gynecomastia is a common condition that can affect men from the time of adolescence and well into adulthood. Characterized by excess tissue in the breasts that gives them an enlarged appearance, gynecomastia can lead to significant feelings of self-consciousness. For some individuals, signs of gynecomastia may fade during or after the teenage years; however, for many others, the effects do not go away, even among men who work diligently for years to keep their bodies fit and healthy. Dr. James Boynton, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, has seen firsthand how this condition can compromise one’s self-confidence and even their day-to-day life. He says he has made the treatment of gynecomastia a strong focus of his plastic surgery practice and has embraced new, state-of-the-art techniques designed to reduce signs of enlarged tissue in the breasts and help men achieve a “flatter” chest with renewed contours. “I fully understand what the effects of gynecomastia can do to a person’s self-esteem. That’s why it’s so important that men who are experiencing this condition know that there are treatments that can truly make a difference and help them feel better about the way they look. The surgical techniques available today can provide exceptional results for men who have been dealing with gynecomastia for a long time and are looking for an effective, long-term solution.”
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that gynecomastia surgery ranked as the most popular major cosmetic surgery procedure performed for men in 20221. According to Dr. Boynton, one of the first things to determine upon a gynecomastia patient’s initial consultation and examination is exactly what type of gynecomastia they are experiencing. There are two major kinds: true gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia. The former indicates enlarged breasts primarily caused by excess glandular tissue, and the latter involves gynecomastia that is primarily caused by collections of excess fat. As Dr. Boynton explains, “If you are an ideal candidate for gynecomastia surgery, the type of gynecomastia you have and other factors relating to your needs, goals, body type, and unique anatomy will dictate the best surgical technique to improve the condition. With pseudogynecomastia, some patients may only need lipo-contouring (liposuction) to provide a good result. With true gynecomastia, surgical excision of glandular tissue is part of the equation. In most cases, gynecomastia is caused by both excess glandular tissue and excess fat, so a combination of techniques may be the best way forward in those cases.”
Gynecomastia Surgery Techniques
Dr. Boynton says that one of his major priorities for gynecomastia patients is to ensure that he is able to provide some of the latest techniques as options for gynecomastia surgery, allowing for a vast selection that offers individuals with varying needs a procedure that can meet those needs in the best way possible. For example, liposuction with minimally invasive excision of glandular gynecomastia is one of his preferred techniques. It focuses on using the smallest incisions possible to reduce the signs of gynecomastia, and it may be a good option for patients who suffer from a combination of true gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia. “I believe it can also provide the best chest contouring. Additionally, the minimal incision approach I use with this technique allows for less visible scarring, and that’s an important factor for many of my patients.”
For men diagnosed with pseudogynecomastia, Dr. Boynton offers what’s known as a “pedicled” gynecomastia surgery (or “pedicled chest lift”). He says this technique, while more invasive than others, may be the most beneficial option for patients who have lost a significant amount of weight and are experiencing large collections of excess fat in the breasts. Additionally, Dr. Boynton notes that a free nipple grafting technique can be helpful for pseudogynecomastia. This option can also be advantageous for men who have lost large amounts of weight and are experiencing severe gynecomastia. Free nipple grafting can remove the excess fat via incisions in the area surrounding the nipples, which can result in less conspicuous scarring.
Procedure and Recovery
Dr. Boynton further explains that, regardless of which particular surgical technique is utilized, gynecomastia surgery is typically performed on an outpatient basis without the need to stay overnight in a hospital. As for the recovery process, he says many individuals are able to resume some of their normal daily routines the day after treatment and return to work in about one to two days. While some patients may need to take about a week off before resuming their work schedules, Dr. Boynton notes that such a length of at-home recovery time is rare and only necessary for a small number of patients.
All in all, Dr. Boynton believes gynecomastia surgery offers so many men who suffer from the condition a chance to effectively renew the contours of their chest and help them restore confidence in their appearance. With that in mind, he cautions individuals who are considering these types of procedures to be sure to consult with a reputable, board-certified plastic surgeon who has a track record of success with gynecomastia treatment. “Gynecomastia surgery can have a remarkable effect on one’s life and self-esteem, and it’s very important for individuals who are thinking about their options to feel confident in their surgeon’s abilities and comfortable with their approach. Familiarizing yourself with a prospective plastic surgeon’s background, credentials, and experience with gynecomastia surgery is a good first step in the research process, followed by scheduling a consultation to evaluate your rapport. You should always feel that the surgeon has your best interests at heart, thoroughly and honestly answers your questions, and explains all aspects of the procedure so you have an idea of what to expect throughout the entire process.”
