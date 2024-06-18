Evaporative Technologies Company Condair to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Condair Group AG, an international evaporative technologies manufacturing company, will invest $57.2 million to establish a new production facility in Chesterfield County. Condair manufactures commercial humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and other products related to evaporative cooling technology. The new, 400,000-sq.-ft. location is slated to begin operations in early 2025, and the project will create 180 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed against South Carolina for this project.

“Virginia is the perfect location for the international company Condair to establish its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that meets the large-scale industrial cooling needs for the data center industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is the epicenter of the growing data center industry, and we applaud the 21st century manufacturing jobs that this project will bring to Chesterfield County.”

“We are proud to welcome Condair to Chesterfield County and are excited that the Commonwealth’s thriving manufacturing sector continues to attract companies like Condair with our strong business climate, location, and talent pipeline,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion project will provide more than 180 new jobs, and we encourage interested applicants to visit condairjobsvirginia.com to apply.”

"We are committed to being a reliable partner for our customers while also fostering our company's growth. The establishment of the Richmond site will not only bolster our production capabilities but also facilitate closer engagement with our clients, particularly in the data center sector,” said Oliver Zimmermann, CEO of Condair Group. “Together with our existing sites in Racine, Wisconsin, and Ottawa, Canada, we are fortifying the Condair network to better serve our clientele across the continent."

“Chesterfield is excited to welcome this foreign direct investment project from Condair,” said James Holland, chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “Focusing on our strategic location and world-class workforce, Condair will take an existing facility in Chesterfield and create a state-of-the-art manufacturing space. We are proud to foster a business community that is open to investment from leading international firms and are thrilled to have Condair call Chesterfield home.”

“The Condair Group AG’s decision to expand its operations in Chesterfield County is incredibly welcomed news,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan. “This robust investment is a testament to Virginia’s qualified workforce and our ongoing efforts to support businesses throughout the Commonwealth. This new production facility will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and strengthen our local economy. I look forward to seeing Condair’s new venture come to fruition right here in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.”

"Chesterfield County has repeatedly demonstrated its wealth of talent, resources, and business support services for new and expanding corporate partners,” said Senator Ghazala Hashmi. “I am pleased that Condair is among the growing list of international partners investing in the county and in Virginia. This partnership and the jobs that are created contribute to the vitality of our entire region."

"I am excited about the establishment of Condair Group AG and the positive impact that will be made in Chesterfield County and the region,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “The creation of these new employment opportunities will be crucial to enhancing the quality of life for many of our residents. We are thrilled that Chesterfield County is now home to Condair Group AG's manufacturing of commercial humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and other evaporative cooling equipment."

“As the Richmond region becomes a destination for data center activity, it only makes sense that a respected supplier such as Condair would seek a business-friendly location such as ours,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “With its third North American facility, Condair can now access 45 % of the U.S. population within one day’s delivery drive.”

“When an international brand like Condair makes the decision to locate in Virginia the positive ripple-effects of economic investment, job creation and cargo growth are felt throughout the Commonwealth,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The Port of Virginia will be among the beneficiaries of Condair’s location in Chesterfield County, which is not far from Richmond Marine Terminal. We are ready to collaborate with Condair to help it leverage the assets of this port — America’s most modern gateway — to ensure it has access to world markets.”

Founded in Switzerland in 1948, Condair Group AG, is a global leader in humidification, dehumidification, and evaporative-cooling manufacturing company. Condair Group has production sites in Europe, North America, and China, its own sales and service organizations in 23 countries, and representatives in 50 locations worldwide. Condair’s major customers include Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, along with other data center and supercomputing operators. Condair is seeking to grow its presence in the North American market, particularly in the data center industry.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with this project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Support for Condair‘s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

###

