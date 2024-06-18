Green Li-ion’s plant in Atoka, Oklahoma is a Groundbreaking Achievement in the Battery Recycling Industry

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined other state leaders, including Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, and leadership from Green Li-Ion to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new facility in Atoka, Okla.

“We have an amazing energy advantage in our state, and we’re using it to our advantage to secure the critical mineral supply chain and cement these technologies in the United States for generations to come,” Stitt said in a statement. “I’m proud to welcome Green Li-ion to Oklahoma and look forward to seeing their impact on the community.”

The Atoka plant is a groundbreaking achievement in the battery recycling industry. Unlike traditional recycling methods, Green Li-ion’s patented multi-cathode-producing GREEN HYDROREJUVINATION™ technology processes unsorted battery waste, or “black mass,” directly into battery-grade precursor cathode active material (pCAM) and anode materials. This innovative approach eliminates the need to export materials overseas for further processing, significantly reducing production time and greenhouse gas emissions.

Green Li-ion’s modular hardware solutions offer flexibility for manufacturers and recyclers. Clients can integrate the technology within their existing facilities through licensing agreements or utilize Green Li-ion’s tolling services by sending black mass to Green Li-ion-owned plants. This adaptability allows for rapid deployment, enabling operations to begin within a few months rather than years. In contrast to legacy processes, Green Li-ion’s technology converts black mass into high-purity pCAM in approximately 12 hours, substantially improving existing methods. The environmental benefits are equally impressive, with up to 90%fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to the production of virgin materials.

The Atoka plant’s initial production capacity can process four to six metric tons of end-of-life batteries per day, equivalent to 72,000 smartphone batteries. Plans are already in place to quadruple this capacity within the calendar year.

Green Li-ion’s new facility closes a critical gap in North America’s battery recycling supply chain. By producing battery-grade materials domestically, the plant supports the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and other battery-powered technologies while fostering more predictability and de-risking critical mineral supplies. This advancement aligns perfectly with the provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which incentivizes domestic battery manufacturing and the use of recycled materials through substantial tax credits.

Establishing the Atoka plant has created over 20 local jobs, with plans to expand the workforce as the facility grows. Green Li-ion’s commitment to using local suppliers and partnering with educational institutions further strengthens its integration with the Atoka community. The plant not only boosts the local economy but also attracts global visitors, enhancing Atoka’s visibility on the international stage.

Green Li-ion’s advancements in battery recycling technology and the launch of the Atoka plant signify progress in creating a sustainable and resilient battery supply chain in North America. By producing high-quality, battery-grade materials domestically, Green Li-ion is reducing environmental impact and ensuring that the U.S. remains at the forefront of the global shift towards electrification.

This new chapter in battery recycling heralds a more sustainable future where technology and environmental stewardship go hand in hand. Green Li-ion’s Atoka plant is a beacon of innovation, show casing the company’s dedication to creating a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.