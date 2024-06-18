Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Awards 4 Chambers of Commerce with Accreditation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At its board meeting last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the Accreditation designation to 4 chambers of commerce for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on their communities.

“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM. “When a chamber of commerce earns the Accreditation designation, it is widely recognized throughout the industry as a mark of excellence for the organization, as well as its staff and leadership. Accreditation validates a chamber as having programs that benefit its local economy and positively influence its community.”

The U.S. Chamber's Accreditation Program facilitates continuing excellence in the chamber industry and fosters a pro-business environment across America. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete. 

Local and regional chambers are rated “Accredited,” “Accredited with 3 Stars,” “Accredited with 4 Stars,” or “Accredited with 5 Stars.” State chambers are rated “Accredited State Chamber,” or “Accredited State Chamber with Distinction.” The final determination is made by the accrediting board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members, and chamber CEOs from across the country. 

The following chambers of commerce received accreditation:

Accredited with 5 Stars

  • Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce (Battle Creek, MI)
  • Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce (Alexandria, LA)
  • Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce (Sugar Land, TX)
  • Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce (Holland, MI)

 

