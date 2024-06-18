“Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” calls for submission of photographs of revitalised historic buildings in Macao

MACAU, June 18 - In order to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the field of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” (hereinafter referred to as “the Forum”) and a series of outreach activities in late October, including the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum – Exhibition of Selected Works from the Call for Submission of Photographs of Revitalised Historic Buildings”, organised by IC and co-organised by MGM. These works must be unpublished black-and-white or colour photographs (either aerial and/or panoramic) and must be related to the exhibition’s theme “revitalised historic buildings in Macao”. The members of the public are welcome to submit their works from today until 18 August.

Macao boasts cultural advantages as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, with historic buildings all over the city that are closely linked with the public’s daily lives and urban development. Over the years, the SAR Government has been committed to promoting the participation of all sectors of society in the renovation, revitalisation and reuse of historic buildings, thus jointly creating a cultural environment that is closely related to the revitalised historic buildings in Macao. These revitalised historic buildings not only present beautiful cultural and leisure spaces for residents, but are also representative cultural and tourism landmarks in Macao. To continue to promote the participation and connection across all sectors of society, this exhibition, themed “revitalised historic buildings in Macao”, calls for the submission of photographs by Macao residents of different age groups. This initiative is aimed at presenting the spatial beauty of revitalised local historic buildings, while also reflecting the vitality and bustling life of residents through the public’s own perspective, thus highlighting the value and significance of the joint protection and appreciation of historical buildings and, thereby, raising the public’s awareness and concern for cultural heritage conservation.

The call for the submission of photographs is divided into “student” and “open” categories. Each category contemplates prizes ranging from the Gold Award, Silver Award, Bronze Award and Merit Awards in each category, with a total of 29 awards. The winners of the Gold Awards in the “student” and “open” categories will be awarded MOP5,000 and MOP10,000, respectively. The results will be announced in September, and all winning works will be exhibited in the main venue of the Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum, in Barra district near Doca D. Carlos I, as well as on the Forum’s website in late October.

The registration methods, specifications and further information about this activity can be browsed or downloaded from IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo) or MGM’s website (www.mgm.mo), and can also be obtained in hardcopy format at the reception of the Department of Cultural Heritage of IC located at No. 5-7, Rua de Sanches de Miranda.

For enquiries, please email to GBA-CH@icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no.8590 4316 during office hours.