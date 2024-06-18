Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,597 in the last 365 days.

FWC to conduct Lake Okeechobee aquatic plant management this week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct an aerial treatment for aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Okeechobee the week of June 17, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive Wright’s nutrush (Scleria lacustris) in areas where it exists in dense monocultures to limit ecological damage to the lake’s beneficial native plant communities. These treatments will take place within the lake’s southwest marsh (Moore Haven Marsh) and will not affect boat traffic.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

For more information about the treatment, contact the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management Section at 850-617-9430.

You just read:

FWC to conduct Lake Okeechobee aquatic plant management this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more