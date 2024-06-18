FWC to conduct Lake Okeechobee aquatic plant management this week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct an aerial treatment for aquatic plant control in portions of Lake Okeechobee the week of June 17, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive Wright’s nutrush (Scleria lacustris) in areas where it exists in dense monocultures to limit ecological damage to the lake’s beneficial native plant communities. These treatments will take place within the lake’s southwest marsh (Moore Haven Marsh) and will not affect boat traffic.

For more information about the treatment, contact the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management Section at 850-617-9430.