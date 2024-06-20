Town of Branford, CT Streamlines Operations Across Departments with OpenGov
The integration of platforms is expected to drive efficiencies, improve internal & external collaboration, and provide an audit trail of permits & asset.CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Branford, CT, faced operational challenges, including manual data entry, no public portal, and a lack of interdepartmental collaboration, all compounded by paper-based processes. Recognizing the need for a more integrated and efficient approach, Branford chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management, permitting, and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
Situated on the picturesque shoreline of Connecticut, Branford worked with legacy systems that made asset management and permitting cumbersome and isolated. The Town sought a unified solution that could not only track and manage assets efficiently but also simplify and digitize the permitting process. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing were selected for the ability to provide comprehensive integration, mobile capabilities for field operations, and an easy-to-use online system for public and administrative tasks.
With the adoption of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management and OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Branford can anticipate a transformation in how it manages assets and processes permits. The integration of these platforms is expected to drive efficiencies, improve internal and external collaboration, and provide a complete audit trail of permits and asset history. Additionally, the move to a more digitized system will enhance transparency with the public, streamline operations, and foster a more responsive municipal environment.
Branford joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
