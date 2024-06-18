Recreational fishing license fees to increase July 1

Coastal Recreational Fishing License fees will increase July 1. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC), which administers the recreational fishing license sales system for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), announced last week that it will increase hunting, fishing, trapping and activity licenses, permits, stamps and certifications. The fee adjustments are based on the total increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers since the last fee increase (Jan. 1, 2020). The DMF and WRC receive funding from license sales, and the increased fees will help the agencies offset operating costs that have been exacerbated by inflation and increased demand for services.

The new license fees for Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/recreational-fishing-licenses.

Recreational fishing licenses may be purchased online at GoOutdoorsNorthCarolina.com, at a Wildlife Service Agent or at Division of Marine Fisheries License Offices.