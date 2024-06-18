Boston Celtics Victory Parade and Traffic Advisory

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Causeway Street and then follow Staniford Street to Cambridge Street to Tremont Street to Boylston Street, before ending near the Hynes Convention Center.

Public Transportation

Those attending the parade are strongly encouraged to use public transportation. Riders can find more information on MBTA service, parking, paying fares, and more during Friday’s Celtics Championship Parade on the MBTA's website.

The MBTA will have increased subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with additional train times before and after the parade. Riders are strongly encouraged to purchase roundtrip fares in advance.

Bike Share

Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, is another great way to get around the City. Information on passes and station locations may be found on the Bluebikes website.