SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet secretaries will host community events in Clovis and Portales on July 8-9 to help residents navigate and procure available state and federal resources.

“We want New Mexicans to know that their state government is here for them, and that we’re building stronger communities through accessible state resources,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Please join my administration’s cabinet secretaries in Clovis and Portales, July 8-9 to connect with state services and get the support you deserve.”

Families and individuals in the area are encouraged to attend the events to learn more about how the state government can help navigate services such as Medicaid, unemployment benefits, career counseling, and more. Food boxes, books, backpacks, and other free resources will be available on-site while supplies last.

First launched in 2019, the Lujan Grisham administration created Cabinet in Your Community events to better serve constituents and educate the public about the many varied resources available to members of communities around the state.

The third Governor’s Cabinet in Your Community event of 2024 will kick off in Clovis with a resource expo in the Commons Building at Clovis Community College, 417 Schepps Blvd., on Monday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be a community town hall at the Dr. Jay Gurley Town Hall building from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 9, cabinet secretaries will host the fourth Cabinet in Your Community event at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. A resource expo will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Campus Union Building Ballroom. There will also be a community town hall at the University Theatre Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Some of the resources available at the event include:

Enrollment in Medicaid, child support, low-income home energy, and food and cash assistance programs.

Information and enrollment for student academic tutoring and other children’s programming.

Assistance with unemployment benefits, technical education, apprenticeships, and employment searches including jobs with state government.

Information about adult education and free college.

Motor Vehicle Division services, lost property, and personal income tax inquiries.

State hunting and fishing license sales

Senior programs and services including caregiver and long-term care.

WIC and Senior Farmer’s Market programs, vaccines and vital records.

An additional Cabinet in Your Community event will take place later this year in a rural location to be determined.