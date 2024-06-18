SWEDEN, June 18 -
Today, Tuesday 18 June, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian Ambassador to express its stance against Russia’s violation of Swedish airspace that took place on Friday 14 June.
You just read:
Statement on summoning of Russian Ambassador to express stance against Russia’s violation of Swedish airspace
