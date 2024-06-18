Submit Release
Statement on summoning of Russian Ambassador to express stance against Russia’s violation of Swedish airspace

SWEDEN, June 18 - Today, Tuesday 18 June, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has summoned the Russian Ambassador to express its stance against Russia’s violation of Swedish airspace that took place on Friday 14 June.

