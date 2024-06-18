Paul McCartney Announces 2024 Paris Show Dates at La Défense Arena

One of four European cities to receive a visit on “Got Back” Tour

PARIS, FRANCE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British singer/songwriter & Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney has announced 8 upcoming show dates in Europe – and two will make the Paris events calendar at La Défense Arena. (McCartney will also perform shows in London, Manchester, and Madrid.)

The Paris performances have already been added to Europe’s biggest concert tours of 2024; here’s the key information you’ll need to know to attend:

Dates: 4-5 December 2024

Location: La Défense Arena, 99 Jard. de l'Arche 92000 Nanterre France

Expected capacity: Up to 40,000 (depending on stage configuration)

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: Pre-sale begins on 18 June and is expected to sell out quickly.

Bag policy: Bags less than 10L are accepted in the venue. Bags larger than 20L will be left in a locker close to the check-in area on the forecourt. Bags over 50L are not accepted in the locker room.

Security searches will be reinforced on event days. As a result, you may have to wait longer at the door. The arena advises not bringing backpacks, sports bags, motorcycle helmets or other bulky items. You can read more here: https://www.parisladefense-arena.com/en/tickets-and-security/.

Public transport: The arena is accessible by public transportation. Information on travel by metro, RER, train, bus, and more can be found here: https://parisladefense.com/en/access/transports/.

Accessibility information for disabled persons can be found here: https://www.parisladefense-arena.com/en/people-with-disabilities/.

