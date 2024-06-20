Z-AXIS Will Double Surface Mount Capacity
Phase 1 of $1.5M USD expansion adds first of 15 pieces of new equipment
This is the first phase of three-phase expansion. Expanding our surface mount capabilities will allow us to take on even more SMT jobs while accelerating production.”PHELPS, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z-AXIS, a fast-growing provider of electronic design and manufacturing services, will double its surface mount technology (SMT) capacity during Phase 1 of a $1.5M USD expansion. The electronics contract manufacturer ordered a total of 15 new pieces of equipment after visiting the IPC APEX 2024 tradeshow this spring.
“This is the first phase of three-phase expansion,” said Michael Allen, Z-AXIS’ President. “Expanding our surface mount capabilities will allow us to take on even more SMT jobs while accelerating production,” he added.
During the first phase of its latest expansion, Z-AXIS will replace its new product introduction (NPI) line with an SMT line that is effectively as fast as its other two lines combined. The company will retain the current NPI line’s oven but add a board dropper, stencil printer, conveyor, two place machines, a board turner, another conveyor, and automated optical inspection (AOI) technology.
Z-AXIS selected the AOI equipment based on information gained at IPC APEX 2024, the electronics manufacturing industry’s largest event in North America. Z-AXIS expanded its wire and cable assembly production in 2020 and has a rich history investing in state-of-the-art equipment. The company’s current expansion is self-funded and reflects a record number of sales bookings this year.
About Z-AXIS
Z-AXIS, Inc. provides quality design, prototyping and manufacturing services for complex electronic products and electromechanical assemblies. We offer fast design turnaround, competitive NRE charges, rapid production and low freight costs from our ISO 9001:2015 certified design and manufacturing facility near Rochester, NY. We build long-term relationships with our customers by providing innovative solutions to satisfy your needs.
