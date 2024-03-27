Elasto Proxy USA Adds Water Jet Cutting to Fabrication Capabilities
Pure water jet cutting makes fast, accurate cuts and maximizes yields for rubber, plastic, wood, foam, and other softer materials
Elasto Proxy USA is now offering pure water jet cutting to customers in the Southeastern U.S. who want fast, accurate cuts with shorter lead times.”SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elasto Proxy USA is now offering pure water jet cutting to customers in the Southeastern U.S. who want fast, accurate cuts with shorter lead times. The South Carolina-based fabricator also bonds cut lengths into finished gaskets and applies adhesive tapes to gaskets and other products that arrive ready-to-install.
— Jon Campbell, Branch Manager at Elasto Proxy (Simpsonville, SC)
Customers can also source components that are waterjet cut from sheet materials and leverage Elasto Proxy USA’s warehousing and distribution services.
Unlike other fabrication processes, pure water jet cutting uses a highly pressurized stream of water instead of expensive metal tooling. Elasto Proxy USA’s gantry-style equipment cuts with speed and precision while maximizing yields for rubber, plastic, wood, foam, and other softer materials. The machine is microprocessor-controlled for part-to-part consistency and has a generous 7” x 14” table size for larger parts. Applications range from prototyping to low-to-medium volume production.
With rubber extrusions, Elasto Proxy USA offers both cut lengths and bonded gaskets. The company can also cut flat gaskets and other 2D parts such as cabin headliners. Customers who leverage the fabricator’s adhesive taping capabilities can receive peel-and-stick parts that save time during assembly. Adhesive taping can complement or replace the use of fasteners in applications that include automotive and heavy equipment manufacturing.
Elasto Proxy USA is conveniently located near major transportation corridors and just a few hours’ drive from Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is well-positioned to serve customers in fast-growing South Carolina, a top producer of complex parts made from materials that can be water jet cut. With its warehousing capabilities, Elasto Proxy USA can also store materials and products and ship them on demand or in response to a customer’s sales forecast.
About Elasto Proxy USA
Elasto Proxy USA specializes in the distribution and fabrication of rubber, plastic, and other materials and products for sealing and insulation. The South Carolina company is part of Elasto Proxy, which is based near Montreal, Canada and maintains offices near Toronto, Canada and in Belgium. Elasto Proxy is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified.
Steve Melito
Thunderbolt Business Services
+1 413-346-7722
email us here
Water Jet Cutting