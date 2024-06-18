XX-XY Athletics & Elite Athlete Ambassadors Brings the Fight for Fair Play to Paris
The Only Brand to Stand Up for Women's Sports Releases Team Women Collection
People want to wear brands that share their values. And now this summer in Paris and at home, they can cheer on the USA with the only brand that is standing up for female athletes.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, XX-XY Athletics, the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports, released its NEW LIMITED EDITION TEAM WOMEN capsule, featuring decorated International Taekwondo Athlete Jaycee Bassett, and Team Captain of the 1988 U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team and USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer Kelly Garrison-Funderburk.
— Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics
At a time when the sporting apparel market readies for the highest levels of elite athlete competition, one brand is standing up for the elite women athletes’ right to fair and safe competition in sports with a team of contenders and elite athletes.
The new TEAM WOMEN capsule features red, white and blue sweats, tees and shorts, in popular XX-XY styles, all geared towards celebrating the female athletes at the top of their game.
“As the world looks to the summer’s competition in Paris, we know who we’ll be rooting for,” said Jennifer Sey, Founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics. “All the hardworking, courageous female athletes who sacrifice to be the very best. We are honoring the women who train and sacrifice, all because of a love of sport and the will to be the best.”
New to the XX-XY Athletics roster is Texas native Jaycee Bassett, age 17, a decorated international Taekwondo athlete. Bassett is currently a Junior and Senior National Team member of Costa Rica and a 2x member of the Junior AAU USA National Team. Bassett will compete in the Pan American Championship to be held in Mexico followed by the Junior World Championship in Chuncheon, Korea, working towards the 2028 Summer Olympics.
“Men are so much stronger and faster,” said Bassett. “Taking a kick from a boy versus a girl is so much different. They kick so much harder. They’re faster so it’s harder to block and it can be so dangerous for me to compete in taekwondo against a male… so it’s a safety issue.
“I have already spoken with my parents about what we would do if I were to step on the mat and face a boy. I wouldn’t go through with the fight. It would be too dangerous for me and could lead to serious injury, so I would have to forfeit.”
She is joined by veteran elite athletes waged their own battles against abuse in sport and now continue to fight to protect female athletes and to keep male bodies out of women’s athletic competitions.
Sey, a 7x member of the women’s national artistic gymnastics team and the 1986 U.S. Women’s All-Around National Champion, knows what it means to train for the Olympics, as well as long history of experiencing the abuse stemming from leadership failing women in sport, and standing up for athletes when leaders and governing bodies won’t (“Chalked Up” and “Athlete A” on Netflix).
Also joining Sey in standing up for current elite athletes is Garrison-Funderburk who qualified for the U.S. National Team at age 11, scored the first “Perfect 10” in NCAA Women’s gymnastics, and has three gymnastics skills on the balance beam named “The Garrison” after her. She was Team Captain of the 1988 U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team, finishing 4th place in Seoul, Korea.
“Now is the time for people to be bold… to know that there are others that agree and support them and the more of us that come forward and say ‘this is wrong,’ the more of us are going to band together,” said Garrison-Funderburk. “It’s my hope that people don’t turn their back, stick their head in the sand, or expect somebody else to solve it. No, you have to be part of the solution.”
This summer, when elite athlete qualifier competitions lead up to the excitement in France, competitors and fans can stand up for women athletes and fairness together.
“People want to wear brands that share their values. And now this summer in Paris and at home, they can cheer on the USA with the only brand that is standing up for female athletes," said Sey.
XX-XY Athletics’ new limited edition TEAM WOMEN capsule release is now available for sale at XX-XYAthletics.com.
XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports.
