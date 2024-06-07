XX-XY Athletics, the Only Brand to Stand Up for Women's Sports, Releases Performance Wear Collection
Elite Athlete Partnerships Include Riley Gaines, Al Smith, Paula Scanlan
Our new performance wear proves there is no need to sacrifice quality, style or performance when it comes to wearing what you believe in.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, XX-XY Athletics, the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports, released its NEW performance wear product line, designed for elite athletes and fitness fans who are tired of compromising. Now they can get best-in-class workout gear from a brand that truly stands up for women.
— Jennifer Sey, founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics
The brand is releasing performance leggings, bike shorts, tees, and tanks for women as well as versatile tees, shorts and layering pieces for men.
All the new product is made from the brand’s signature ultra soft, moisture wicking fabric. The leggings and bike shorts have just the right amount of compression – enough to hold you in without holding you back. The tanks and tees are available in a range of colors – including the brand’s signature XX-XY green, and they are designed and wear tested to be flattering for all shapes and sizes. Men’s product will roll out throughout June and the collection features versatile workout tees and shorts, as well as a long-sleeved quarter zip perfect for teeing off or hanging out.
The brand’s initial launch ‘teaser’ released in March with a limited range of casual, athletic inspired graphic tees and sweats. But, according to Jennifer Sey, the founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics:
“This is the range of product we’re thrilled to bring to market. You can ditch your Nike and Lululemon leggings and tanks. Now you can work out with a brand that will stand up for female athletes and the protection of women’s sports. Our new performance wear proves there is no need to sacrifice quality, style or performance when it comes to wearing what you believe in. I am obsessed with creating the best-in-class workout product and these are the softest leggings you will ever wear.”
Launching in June, the month of the woman athlete and the 52nd anniversary of Title IX, XX-XY Athletics’ new performance product release is now available for sale at XX-XYAthletics.com.
Jennifer Sey is not only the founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics, but she was also a 7x member of the women’s national artistic gymnastics team and the 1986 U.S. Women’s All-Around National Champion. Later she became an award-winning Chief Marketing Officer for Levi’s and left the company after 23 years as the Brand President.
“People want to wear brands that share their values. And, until now, there just hasn’t been an option when it comes to finding a brand that will stand up for female athletes. Now there is.”
With brand messaging focused on being brave, telling the truth, and protecting women’s sports, the brand features elite athletes and ambassadors such as NCAA All-American Riley Gaines, NFL All Pro Al Smith, and former NCAA Division I Swimmer Paula Scanlan.
