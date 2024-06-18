Governor issues statement on South Fork Fire evacuations in Ruidoso 

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a statement regarding the ongoing South Fork Fire and mandatory evacuations in Ruidoso:

“My administration is in close contact with state, tribal and federal officials about the status of these fast-moving fires, and we are quickly deploying as many resources as possible to protect people and property.

I strongly urge residents of Ruidoso and the surrounding areas to remain calm and heed official instructions to help minimize risk.

I want to thank all first responders and others who are battling these fires, managing the evacuation and providing crucial emergency services, including the town of Roswell which rapidly stood up shelter for evacuees. New Mexicans always pull together in times of need, and this time is no different,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.