Twelve Stone Health Partners Announces Roanoke, VA Infusion Center Opening
Joining Other Locations Supporting Cities Surrounding the Northern Virginia Area
It is an honor to offer an exceptional patient experience to residents of this community.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Stone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, today announced the opening of their newest infusion center in Roanoke, VA located at 2965 Colonnade Drive, Suite 140, Roanoke, VA 24018.
— Shane Reeves
The center is TwelveStone’s 21st location, joining Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Murfreesboro, Memphis, Mt. Juliet, North Nashville, and Spring Hill), Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City, and Smyrna), Virginia (Dulles, Norfolk, Richmond, and Sterling) and Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville.) These facilities provide a patient-centric process focusing on assisting patients with chronic condition management.
“We are excited to have a freestanding infusion center in the Roanoke regional area with Sarah Whalen, MSN, APRN, NP-C Clinical Supervisor, and her team managing the location,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “It is an honor to offer an exceptional patient experience to residents of this community.”
TwelveStone patients receive care in a private treatment room and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks, and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers, creating a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner’s innovative infusion centers here.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com/
