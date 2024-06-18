Recruiting for Good Celebrates Talented 9 Year Old Who Landed The Sweetest Gig

Recruiting for Good celebrates 4th grade girl whose drawing landed her The Sweetest Gig; 'Discover Me for Good!' in June 2024

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Girl Gig; 'Discover Me for Good' to use creative talent for GOOD www.DiscoverMeforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good appreciates referrals to companies hiring professional staff by rewarding the sweetest foodie treats; savings for the food you love most in your hood www.GoodFoodintheHood.com Good for You+Community Too!