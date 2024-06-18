Recruiting for Good Celebrates Talented 9 Year Old Who Landed The Sweetest Gig
Recruiting for Good celebrates 4th grade girl whose drawing landed her The Sweetest Gig; 'Discover Me for Good!' in June 2024
Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA; event celebrating Father's Day. And collected drawings kids made of dads. Best 3 drawings land a sweet gig.
This weekend, Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA (Father's Day Party). 5th Grade girls submitted dad drawings at work. The three sweetest drawings land the sweet girl gig 'Discover Me for Good.'
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I was looking for the most talented 5th grader to land the sweet gig; instead I found an exceptionally talented fourth grader who deserved to land the gig...the exception to the rule... you can't deny greatness!"
