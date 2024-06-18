Cần Thơ exports first batch of green-skinned mangos to Australia and the US

VIETNAM, June 18 - CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ organised a ceremony to announce the export of the first batch of green-skinned mangos to Australian and US markets.

The ceremony was organised by the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development co-ordinated with Cờ Đỏ District People's Committee and the exporting company.

Two tonnes of green-skinned mangos were exported following the signing of a contract between Lộc Hưng Agricultural Cooperative, Cờ Đỏ District and the Vina T&T Company.

One tonne will be exported into the Australian market, one was allocated with a growing area code for export to the US.

Cần Thơ City currently has 3,376 hectares of mango orchards, accounting for 13 per cent of the total fruit growing area, with an annual output of nearly 17,500 tonnes of fruit.

Cờ Đỏ is the district with the largest mango growing area in the region, with over 2,100 hectares.

Thới Hưng Commune alone has the largest mango area in the district with 1,978 hectares, of which 21 hectares of green-skinned mangos already have a planting area code.

According to data from the Department of Crop Production in 2021, the country's mango area is about 115,000 hectares, with an output of about one million tonnes per year.

Currently, Việt Nam is the 13th largest mango producing country in the world.

The advantage of Vietnamese mangos is that they can be harvested all year round, the main season is from March to July, but they can also be cropped from August to February of the following year.

The country exported mangos for the first time to the US market in 2019, while Australia approved Vietnamese mango imports in 2017.

Since those markets were opened, exporting fresh fruit including mangos, to demanding markets, has become increasingly favourable. — VNS