Munley Law: Attorney Katie Nealon Achieves Board Certification in Truck Accident Law By the National Board of Trial Advocacy

Scranton, PA – Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Katie Nealon has successfully achieved Board Certification as a Truck Accident Law advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Nealon is the third attorney at Munley Law and the fourth practicing attorney in Pennsylvania to hold Truck Accident Law certification. Attorneys Marion Munley and Daniel W. Munley also hold Truck Accident Law certifications and certifications in Civil Trial Law and Civil Practice Advocacy.

Nealon’s practice is focused on auto accident litigation, mainly truck and rideshare accidents. Since joining Munley Law in 2014, Nealon has received numerous industry awards for her work in personal injury law. She has been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list every year since 2021. She has been a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Rising Star since 2017 and was selected for inclusion in the Pennsylvania Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2017-2018.

Nealon graduated summa cum laude from Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa, California, where she was an editor of the Whittier Law Review. She was recognized as an Outstanding Graduate in Business Law and won the Trial Advocacy competition: Best Cross Examination Award.

Board certification from the NBTA is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and as a leading personal injury lawyer Nealon is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Our personal injury law firm was founded in Scranton, PA by Robert W. Munley in 1959. Over the last 60+ years, Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, helping people from all over the country who have been injured by negligence and wrongdoing.

