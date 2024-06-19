cBEYONData Chosen by Intrepid LLC for Army GFEBS Support Services Contract Recompete
cBEYONData is excited to announce a five-year subcontract to support the General Fund Enterprise Business Systems (GFEBS) with the US Army.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cBEYONData, a leading provider of data analytics and financial management solutions, has been awarded a five-year subcontract to support the General Fund Enterprise Business Systems (GFEBS). The Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal has entrusted the Enterprise Resource Planning Business Initiatives (ERP BI II) Task Order to Intrepid LLC along with strategic partner cBEYONData.
GFEBS supports enterprise-wide financial and procurement management capabilities to support the Army’s current and future missions. Under this contract, cBEYONData will extend its support to key organizations including the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army Financial Management and Comptroller (ASA-FM&C); United States Army Financial Management Command (USAFMCOM) and the Defense Health Agency (DHA).
“We are honored and thrilled to continue supporting our strategic partner Intrepid, and our Army clients”, said Dyson Richards, CEO of cBEYONData. “Our team’s mission is to improve the business of government by applying the right mix of advice, technology, and implementation expertise that allows our clients to do right by the budgets, the people, and the mission. Also, by providing cutting-edge IT solutions, we help our Nation’s warfighters to be mission ready”, said Richards.
cBEYONData will have over 90 team members on the four different projects under this contract working from the National Capital region and Indianapolis. The contract commenced on May 13, 2024.
About cBEYONData:
cBEYONData improves the business of government by understanding the overlapping relationship of data (information) and dollars (finances). We diagnose, we design, and we implement: processes, technology platforms, and the tools and measurements that help government operate effectively. Why? Because the right mix of advice, technology, and implementation expertise allows our clients to do right by the budgets, the people, and the mission so that the business of government runs at its very best. cBEYONData is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.
