AAE Speakers Bureau Named a 2024 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine and Triangle Business Journal
Company Recognized for Exceptional Company Culture and ManagementDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAE Speakers Bureau is honored to announce that the company has been named for the third consecutive year to two annual workplace award lists: the Inc. Magazine 2024 Best Workplaces list and the Triangle Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2024 list.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”
Winners of the Triangle Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work award were chosen based on an employee-survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, a company had to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.
“Employees are the lifeblood of any company,” TBJ Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. “These 50 companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses.”
TBJ will honor all the winners at an awards luncheon on Aug. 15 at Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The winners will be featured in a special section in TBJ’s Aug. 16 weekly subscriber edition.
“I am incredibly proud of the organization that we’ve built,” said Greg Friedlander, founder & CEO, AAE Speakers Bureau. “We have always focused on retaining and developing our team, and we will continue to provide exceptional benefits, opportunities to support our community, and a fun work environment. Thank you to both Inc. Magazine and to the Triangle Business Journal for recognizing us again in 2024.”
An industry-leading speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, AAE Speakers Bureau has booked speakers and talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Lewis Hamilton, Simone Biles, Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Michael Phelps, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.
About AAE Speakers Bureau
AAE Speakers Bureau (All American Entertainment) is a full-service speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $300M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary.
For more information about AAE Speakers Bureau, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
Jennifer Best
All American Entertainment
+1 919-726-7607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other