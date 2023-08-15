For the 3rd Time, AAE Speakers Bureau Named to the Inc. 5000 List in 2023
Joins Esteemed List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US
The pandemic completely changed the corporate events industry that we serve, and we took that challenge and turned it into an opportunity.”DURHAM, NC, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AAE Speakers Bureau | All American Entertainment has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 by Inc. Magazine, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorées on the Inc. 5000. This is the third time that the company has received this recognition, having been previously named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2018 and 2019.
— Greg Friedlander, founder and CEO
“This honor represents the hard work and resilience of our entire team,” said Greg Friedlander, founder and CEO, AAE Speakers Bureau. “The pandemic completely changed the corporate events industry that we serve, and we took that challenge and turned it into an opportunity. We are very grateful to our clients who put their trust in us every single day.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
Earlier this year, AAE Speakers Bureau | All American Entertainment was also named to Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
An industry-leading speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, AAE Speakers Bureau has booked speakers and talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Lewis Hamilton, Simone Biles, Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Michael Phelps, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.
About AAE Speakers Bureau
AAE Speakers Bureau (All American Entertainment) is a full-service speakers bureau and entertainment booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global entertainment buyers, AAE has booked over $300M of speaker and celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrated its 20th anniversary.
For more information about AAE Speakers Bureau, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Jennifer Best
AAE Speakers Bureau
+1 919-726-7607
