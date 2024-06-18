Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook 2034: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Drugs, Epidemiology by DelveInsight

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Outlook

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Companies are Merck, AstraZeneca, United Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Ferrer, Liquidia Technologies, more.

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

Some facts of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report are:

• The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 4,838.8 million in 2022, which is further expected to increase by 2034.

• The United States accounts for the largest Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market size compared to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.

• Leading Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension companies working in the market are Merck, United Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Ferrer, Liquidia Technologies, Tenax Therapeutics, Pharmosa Biopharma, Aerovate Therapeutics, Insmed, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific, AstraZeneca, PhaseBio Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Various therapies that are expected to enter the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market during the forecast period include Sotatercept (MK-7962)(Merck), ralinepag (United Therapeutics), RT234 (vardenafil inhalation powder) (Respira Therapeutics), seralutinib(GB002) (Gossamer Bio), YUTREPIA (inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) (Liquidia Technologies), and TNX201 (Tenax Therapeutics).

• A multicenter, double-blind, phase 3 trial evaluated sotatercept in adults with PAH (World Health Organization functional class II or III). Participants received subcutaneous sotatercept or placebo every 3 weeks. The study aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of this novel therapeutic option3.

• On March 2024, Aerovate Therapeutics announced results of IMPAHCT: A Phase 2b/3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, 24-Week Dose Ranging and Confirmatory Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AV-101 in Patients With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

• On April 2023, Acceleron Pharma announced results of a Phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study of sotatercept plus standard of care (SOC) versus placebo plus SOC in participants with PAH of World Health Organization (WHO) Group 1, functional class II-III. Participants will be randomly assigned in a 3:3:4 ratio to receive placebo, sotatercept 0.3 mg/kg, or sotatercept 0.7 mg/kg by subcutaneous (SC) injection every 21 days for a period of 24 weeks in the placebo-controlled treatment period of the study while on SOC therapy. Evaluations will include changes in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), 6-minute walk distance (6MWD), quality of life questionnaires, echocardiographic parameters, and safety. Participants who have not discontinued early from the placebo-controlled treatment period and have had their post-treatment period PVR assessment will be able to continue into the 30-month extension period in which sotatercept-treated participants will receive their latest dose level of sotatercept SC every 21 days and placebo-treated participants will be re-randomized 1:1 to receive sotatercept 0.3 mg/kg SC or sotatercept 0.7 mg/kg SC every 21 days while on SOC therapy.

• On April 2023, Gossamer Bio Inc. announced results of An Open-label Extension Study Evaluating the Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Inhalation of GB002 for the Treatment of WHO Group 1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, leading to increased workload on the heart and potential heart failure. It results from the narrowing and tightening of the small arteries in the lungs, causing resistance to blood flow. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, and fainting. PAH can occur idiopathically or secondary to other conditions such as connective tissue diseases, congenital heart defects, or chronic liver disease.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Diagnosis typically involves echocardiography, right heart catheterization, and other imaging tests to assess pulmonary artery pressure and evaluate the severity of the condition. Treatment aims to improve symptoms, slow disease progression, and enhance quality of life. Therapeutic approaches may include medications to dilate blood vessels, reduce blood clotting, and manage fluid retention, as well as lifestyle modifications and, in severe cases, lung transplantation. Early detection and comprehensive management are crucial for optimizing outcomes in PAH patients.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trends by analyzing the impact of current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers:

• Government Support for Drug Development: Governments and healthcare authorities play a crucial role in advancing research and ensuring effective treatments for PAH. Financial support, regulatory guidance, and incentives facilitate drug discovery and development.

• Rising Prevalence of PAH: The growing occurrence of PAH encourages governments and pharmaceutical companies to invest in drug research. In the U.S. and Europe, PAH affects approximately 32.5 individuals per million population1.

• Favorable Reimbursement Policies: Accessible reimbursement policies enhance patient affordability and encourage treatment adoption.

• Research and Development Activities: Substantial R&D efforts in the field of PAH contribute to positive market growth. For instance, a unique cell-based approach is being explored in clinical trials1.

• Collaboration with Regulatory Agencies: Regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency streamline approval processes for PAH drugs through mechanisms such as fast-track designations and priority review pathways.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension drugs recently launched in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Development Activities

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment markets in the upcoming years are Merck, United Therapeutics, Respira Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio, Ferrer, Liquidia Technologies, Tenax Therapeutics, Pharmosa Biopharma, Aerovate Therapeutics, Insmed, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Cereno Scientific, AstraZeneca, PhaseBio Pharmaceutical, and others.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Key Insights

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patient Population

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Opportunities

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutic Approaches

7. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Analysis

8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

