Introducing The Cheers Network: A Premier Choice for Alcohol Retail Media

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIGITS Agency is thrilled to announce the launch of The Cheers Network, a first of its kind retail media solution dedicated to the adult beverage industry. This network combines 1P and 3P Alcohol retail media activations into one managed service agency, making it effortless and efficient for brands to utilize.

The Cheers Network is revolutionizing the alcohol retail media landscape with its innovative and tailored approach to targeting and engagement. Specializing in alcohol media, The Cheers Network offers unparalleled services that include annual partnerships, customized creative solutions, dynamic multi-retailer functionality, while adhering to all state trade regulations.

“We designed The Cheers Network with our clients in mind, bringing together first and third-party media activations into a cohesive and managed service. This makes it simpler for alcohol brands to achieve highly targeted retail media campaigns across top omnichannel retailers, including Target, Walmart and Kroger, in the U.S.," says Dave Glaza, CEO of DIGITS Agency. "We are excited to offer a solution that is as innovative as it is user-friendly."

The Cheers Network leverages the leading DSP and Ad tech partners, utilizing first-party and third-party audiences to maximize reach and impact. Executing social, programmatic, CTV, OTT, and audio channels, The Cheers Network ensures comprehensive market coverage. They provide robust reporting tools, campaign lift reporting, and market share analysis to track and optimize campaign performance, guaranteeing measurable results.

For more information, visit DIGITS Agency Alcohol Retail Media.

Target Adult Beverage Webinar Video: Retail media solutions to drive incremental omnichannel sales for brands in a modern retail world

