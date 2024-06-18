Be prepared for the summer heat

CANADA, June 18 - As the summer season gets underway, and the high temperatures expected later this week, Islanders are reminded to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat-related illnesses. When temperatures are on the rise, it is important to stay informed and prepared to prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related conditions.

The Chief Public Health Office offers the following tips to stay safe during extreme heat:

Stay Hydrated : Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can lead to dehydration.

: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can lead to dehydration. Wear Appropriate Clothing : Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help keep your body cool. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection.

: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help keep your body cool. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection. Use Sunscreen : Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, and reapply every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.

: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, and reapply every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating. Stay Informed : Keep an eye on the local weather forecasts and heat advisories. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and be prepared to act quickly if symptoms arise.

: Keep an eye on the local weather forecasts and heat advisories. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and be prepared to act quickly if symptoms arise. Food Safety : Keep perishable foods refrigerated below 40°F to prevent bacterial growth. Avoid leaving food out for an extended period of time. Use insulated coolers with ice packs when transporting perishable groceries.

: Keep perishable foods refrigerated below 40°F to prevent bacterial growth. Avoid leaving food out for an extended period of time. Use insulated coolers with ice packs when transporting perishable groceries. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure that young children, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, people who work outside, people experiencing homelessness, and people taking specific medications are staying cool and hydrated. Never leave anyone, especially children and pets, in a parked car, even with the windows down.

