Be prepared for the summer heat
CANADA, June 18 - As the summer season gets underway, and the high temperatures expected later this week, Islanders are reminded to protect themselves and their loved ones from heat-related illnesses. When temperatures are on the rise, it is important to stay informed and prepared to prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related conditions.
The Chief Public Health Office offers the following tips to stay safe during extreme heat:
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages as they can lead to dehydration.
- Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help keep your body cool. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection.
- Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, and reapply every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating.
- Stay Informed: Keep an eye on the local weather forecasts and heat advisories. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and be prepared to act quickly if symptoms arise.
- Food Safety: Keep perishable foods refrigerated below 40°F to prevent bacterial growth. Avoid leaving food out for an extended period of time. Use insulated coolers with ice packs when transporting perishable groceries.
- Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Ensure that young children, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, people who work outside, people experiencing homelessness, and people taking specific medications are staying cool and hydrated. Never leave anyone, especially children and pets, in a parked car, even with the windows down.
BACKGROUNDER
Extreme heat events can lead to one or more of the following health effects:
|Heat stroke
|The most serious type of heat illness is a result of body heat overload. Signs of heat stroke may include a core body temperature of more than 40ºC/104ºF, complete or partial loss of consciousness and/or reduced mental ability. Sweating is not a good indicator, as there are two types of heat stroke:
• Classic – accompanied by little or no sweating, usually occurring in children, those who are chronically ill and older adults.
• Exertional – accompanied by an increase in body temperature because of strenuous exercise or occupational exposure in combination with environmental heat, and where sweating is usually present.
|Heat exhaustion
|Caused by excessive loss of water and salt. Symptoms may include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, diarrhea and muscle cramps.
|
Heat fainting
(parade syncope)
|Caused by the loss of body fluids through sweating and by lowered blood pressure due to pooling of blood in the legs. Symptoms include temporary dizziness and fainting resulting from an insufficient flow of blood to the brain while a person is standing.
|Heat cramps
|Caused by a salt imbalance resulting from a failure to replace salt lost through excessive sweating. Symptoms are sharp muscle pains.
|
Heat rash
(miliaria rubra)
|A result of inflammation of clogged sweat glands and accompanied by tiny red spots on the skin, which may give a prickling sensation.
|Heat edema
|Heat-induced swelling frequently noticeable in the ankles, feet and hands, and most often seen in people who are not regularly exposed to heat.
Source: Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety