Vijilan Security Integrates Okta and Cisco Duo to Enhance Identity Protection and Authentication Monitoring

Strategic Integration Aims to Bolster Defense Against Ransomware Attacks

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cybersecurity services provider Vijilan today announced a strategic integration with Okta, a leading independent Identity provider, and Cisco Duo to strengthen authentication monitoring measures, addressing the significant threat posed by identity-driven ransomware attacks. Recognizing that 80% of ransomware incidents are identity-driven, this initiative aims to integrate advanced authentication solutions from Okta and Duo with CrowdStrike’s identity protection capabilities to provide comprehensive security for organizations.

Key Elements of the Integration:

By integrating Okta and Duo’s advanced authentication solutions with CrowdStrike’s identity protection, Vijilan will offer robust monitoring and protection against identity-based threats. This initiative ensures a multi-layered defense strategy to safeguard organizational assets.

The combination of Okta and Duo’s authentication services with CrowdStrike’s identity protection provides a proactive approach to identifying and mitigating potential ransomware attacks before they can cause significant damage.

Vijilan’s managed security services will now encompass the authentication strengths of Okta and Duo, coupled with the identity protection expertise of CrowdStrike, to deliver a unified and comprehensive security solution for their clients.

“With the integration of Okta and Duo, we are enhancing our capability to protect against identity-driven ransomware attacks, which are a major threat to organizations today,” said Kevin (KayVon) Nejad, Vijilan’s CEO. “This strategic decision allows us to leverage the best in authentication technology and combine it with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading identity protection, providing a formidable defense against cyber threats.”

Vijilan’s Expanded Security Offerings:

Utilizing Okta and Duo’s authentication solutions, Vijilan will provide continuous monitoring and management of user access, ensuring only authorized users gain access to critical systems.

Integrating CrowdStrike’s identity protection with Okta and Duo’s authentication services ensures comprehensive coverage against identity-based attacks, enhancing the overall security posture.

Vijilan’s Security Operations Center will leverage these integrated solutions to deliver round-the-clock monitoring and response, ensuring threats are identified and neutralized in real-time.

“By integrating Okta and Duo, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled security services,” added Nejad. “This collaboration not only strengthens our offerings but also aligns with our strategy to deliver continuous security monitoring and protection for our clients worldwide.”

For more information about Vijilan Security and its enhanced security services, visit Vijilan.

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan is a U.S.-based LLC specializing in cybersecurity threat management. It partners with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and MSSPs to provide managed IT services in finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and government sectors. Vijilan offers managed extended Detection and Response (mXDR) to deliver insightful information to customers across the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe.