Decentralized Water Treatment: Market Trends and Strategies 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decentralized water treatment market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $15.58 billion in 2023, the market is forecasted to grow to $18.07 billion in 2024, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of clean water benefits, expanding infrastructure such as shopping malls and hotels, and worsening water quality in various regions, prompting communities to adopt decentralized water treatment systems.

Rising Demand for Freshwater Drives Market Growth

The rising global demand for freshwater is a primary driver behind the growth of the decentralized water treatment market. Factors such as population growth, rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and climate change have intensified the need for efficient water management solutions. Decentralized water treatment systems play a crucial role by offering localized purification solutions, alleviating pressure on centralized infrastructure, and improving access to clean water, particularly in remote or underserved areas. For example, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlighted a slight increase in national water consumption, underscoring the ongoing demand pressures that decentralized solutions can address.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the decentralized water treatment market are actively innovating to enhance water treatment efficiency and sustainability. Key players such as Veolia Water Technologies, Suez SA, and Xylem Inc. are investing in advanced technologies like advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) to improve wastewater reuse and achieve zero liquid discharge (ZLD). For instance, The Energy and Resources Institute introduced the TADOX technology, utilizing UV-photocatalysis to treat sewage and industrial wastewater effectively.

Key Trends in the Forecast Period

In the upcoming years, the decentralized water treatment market is expected to witness significant trends such as the adoption of blockchain technology for water management, increased integration of IoT and AI in treatment systems, and the rise of decentralized water treatment as a service (DTaaS). These innovations aim to enhance operational efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and provide cost-effective water treatment solutions.

Market Segments

The decentralized water treatment market is segmented based on:

•Technology: Membrane Technology, Thermal Technology, Other Technologies

•System: Point Of Use (POU), Point Of Entry (POE), Small Scale Systems

•Application: Wastewater Treatment, Effluent Treatment, Water Treatment

•End-user: Municipal, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the decentralized water treatment market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's rapid economic development, coupled with increasing environmental regulations, drives the adoption of decentralized water treatment solutions.

Decentralized Water Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Decentralized Water Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on decentralized water treatment market size, decentralized water treatment market drivers and trends, decentralized water treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The decentralized water treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

