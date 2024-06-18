Mongolia: Union launches nationwide call to invest in education

The Federation of Mongolian Education and Science Unions (FMESU), Education International (EI) national affiliate, has held a series of events to call for respect for teachers’ rights and increased investment in education. It also addressed critical challenges in the education sector, such as teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure, and the provision of nutritious food for children in preschools.

FMESU's multi-faceted approach

Representing educators and education support personnel across all levels, FMESU operates on multiple fronts, organizing tailored efforts to address specific sectoral needs while navigating the diverse educational landscape of Mongolia.

From March 19 to 20, FMESU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Science of Mongolia, hosted a two-day workshop titled “Education Package Law, Sectoral Policy and Legal Reform.” This seminar highlighted the recently adopted education law (July 2023) and marked a significant milestone in implementing collective agreements for trainer training – culminating 21 years of continuous efforts.

A gathering of key stakeholders

The workshop convened key stakeholders in the education sector, including representatives from FMESU, the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES), the General Department of Education, the Education Evaluation Center, the Education Loan Fund, the Center for Lifelong Learning, as well as the Vice Minister of Education and Science, Mr. G. Ganbayar, and the head of the legal department of the MoES.

Successfully held from March 31 to May 24, the workshop saw the participation of 3,000 teachers and educators from 21 provinces and 9 districts of the capital city, Ulaanbaatar. This campaign also garnered support from the Office of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation in Mongolia.

Empowering trade union leaders

Between March 15 and May 24, 2024, FMESU conducted five sectoral leadership training sessions focused on improving negotiation skills and developing effective messaging strategies. A total of 304 members participated, equipping trade union leaders with the vital skills and knowledge necessary to drive impactful campaigns.

As part of the EI “Go Public! Fund Education” campaign, FMESU organized eight targeted training seminars across the capital and the provinces of Dornod, Khentii, and Sukhbaatar.

Addressing higher education challenges

On March 23 the union addressed the challenges facing the higher education sector and proposed solutions. Led by the policy research team from the Department of Foreign Relations and Cooperation and the Open Education Center at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology, the seminar unveiled the University’s 2030 development strategy. This strategy identified key challenges, proposed policy measures, and analyzed issues facing state-owned universities, highlighting the urgent need for adequate funding, institutional autonomy, and higher education governance reform.

Preparing for transformative reforms

In light of these discussions, FMESU formed various working groups tasked with preparing a comprehensive report to be presented at the VIII Congress of Mongolian Teachers. This report will shed light on the status of higher education in Mongolia and advocate for transformative reforms.

Its commitment to the “Go Public! Fund Education” campaign underscores the FMESU's determination to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education in Mongolia, fostering a brighter future for students and educators alike.