Global Tattoo Removal Market Eyes $4.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 19.1% CAGR Clearing the Canvas

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 $𝟒𝟕𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟗.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨.

Tattoo removal is a cosmetic procedure designed to eliminate or fade unwanted tattoos. Employing diverse technologies like lasers, intense pulsed light (IPL), or surgical methods, it functions by breaking down ink particles within the skin, facilitating their gradual absorption and removal by the body's natural processes. The efficacy of tattoo removal is influenced by various factors including tattoo size, color, depth, and individual skin attributes, necessitating multiple sessions spaced over weeks or months for optimal results.

This procedure provides individuals with the chance to alter or erase tattoos for personal, professional, or aesthetic motives. Whether rectifying tattoo regrets, accommodating career requirements, or seeking aesthetic enhancements, tattoo removal offers a customizable solution catering to diverse needs and preferences, contributing to its growing popularity in the cosmetic industry.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

Growing advancements in tattoo removal technologies and presence of key players are the factors that drive the growth of the global tattoo removal market. However, high cost of tattoo removal procedures is anticipated to hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the tattoo removal market during the forecast period.

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 & 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱 : 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 : $𝟬.𝟱 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗜𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱 : $𝟰.𝟬 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 : 𝟭𝟵.𝟭𝟬 %

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲 : 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲, 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰, 𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗔

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

◽ Owing to lockdown imposed by governments, tattoo parlors, hospitals, and clinics were closed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, many surgical & laser procedures were postponed.

◽ Medical staff conducting tattoo removal procedures was reallocated to take care of patients with Covid-19 as the number of cases increased drastically, which in turn, increased the need for workforce.

◽ Tattoo removal procedures began as lockdown restrictions were lifted off, and tattoo parlors and clinics reopened. Moreover, medical staff was assigned to their respective departments in hospitals.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱

Based on end user, the dermatology clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, accounting for four-fifths of the global tattoo removal market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to preference among individuals for clinics, owing to availability of advanced equipment for tattoo removal as compared to hospitals and other end users and rise in number of tattoo removal clinics across the globe. Moreover, tattoo removal procedures in clinics offer advantages such as presence of skilled professional ensuring minimal scarring, avoidance of wounds, and no loss of skin texture during or after the removal treatment.

𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟱

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global tattoo removal market revenue and is projected to register highest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable income, rising awareness of aesthetic procedures, and the availability of advanced technologies. Additionally, cultural shifts and changing beauty standards in the region contribute to heightened demand for aesthetic treatments, including tattoo removal services.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

By procedures, the laser procedure segment were the major revenue contributor in tattoo removal market size in 2023 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the tattoo removal market forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific generated the largest revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Sisram Medical (Alma Lasers)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Soliton, Inc.

Cynosure

Candela Corporation.

Lumenis Ltd.

Fotona

Berry Global Group, Inc

