Creatio Partners with Collabera Digital to Further Strengthen Its Global No-Code Outreach
Collabera Digital’s expertise in digital engineering enhances Creatio’s mission to deliver its no-code platform with a maximum degree of freedomBOSTON, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Collabera Digital, a global digital engineering services company, delivers unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms. Collabera Digital is at the forefront of innovation, where collaborative minds merge with generative algorithms to drive transformative solutions. The company engineers solutions that revolutionize industries and set new benchmarks for transformative excellence.
The demand for no-code development platforms has surged, allowing businesses to create and deploy applications more quickly and cost-efficiently compared to traditional software development methods. Through this partnership, Collabera Digital will accelerate its clients’ digital advancement initiatives to achieve exceptional business outcomes with no-code.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
"Partnering with Collabera Digital represents a significant step in expanding our global no-code outreach," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "With the rising demand for no-code solutions, this collaboration will enable more organizations to efficiently tackle their digital challenges and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. By leveraging Creatio’s unique composable architecture, we are empowering businesses to rapidly develop and deploy enterprise-level applications tailored to their specific needs, driving exceptional business outcomes."
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
About Collabera Digital
Collabera Digital is a new age digital engineering company delivering unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms at the intersection of talent & technology. We are at the forefront of innovation, blending human creativity with smart technologies to drive transformative solutions. Our client-first and highly collaborative approach enables organizations to accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.
Since our inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has soared to unparalleled heights. With a global presence spanning 11 countries throughout APAC and Europe, our network of over 25 offices serves as the epicenter of digital innovation. We proudly cater to a prestigious clientele, counting Fortune 500 companies amongst our 300+ esteemed clients.
