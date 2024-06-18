Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,392 in the last 365 days.

Your Questions Answered: How Can Fintech Help Small Businesses in Asia and the Pacific?

Challenges faced by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in accessing financial tools and credit include a lack of collateral, insufficient credit history, and the complexity of financial products that may not meet their specific needs. A lack of financial information, stringent regulatory requirements, and the high costs associated with processing small loans further complicate access to finance.

The Pacific region's legal and regulatory frameworks are generally underdeveloped, posing additional challenges for small businesses seeking credit for expansion. Traditionally, these small businesses excel in sectors like wholesale, retail, agribusiness, food processing, and other service-related industries. However, they frequently encounter difficulties securing financing, limiting their potential to expand or hire more employees.

You just read:

Your Questions Answered: How Can Fintech Help Small Businesses in Asia and the Pacific?

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more