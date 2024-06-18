Scaling Up Support to Reduce Plastic Pollution and Mitigate Climate Change

Global Plastics Treaty elements include core obligations, control measures, and voluntary approaches to address plastic pollution, as well as the establishment of implementation measures and the means of implementing them. These recommendations cover potential components of the Global Plastics Treaty that could yield co-benefits for climate change mitigation.

Possible core obligations, control measures, and voluntary approaches

To effectively combat plastic pollution, a diverse set of control measures must be in place to address the elimination, reduction, safe circulation, and sound management of plastic waste.

Upstream life cycle approach . There are proposals to identify plastic products that are unnecessary and contribute to pollution, including single-use plastics. By reducing or eliminating the use of such products, the economic viability of recycling can improve, encouraging the growth of a strong recycling market. It is also important to address the leakage of microplastics.

. There are proposals to identify plastic products that are unnecessary and contribute to pollution, including single-use plastics. By reducing or eliminating the use of such products, the economic viability of recycling can improve, encouraging the growth of a strong recycling market. It is also important to address the leakage of microplastics. Midstream life cycle approach . Designing and promoting products and packaging for reuse and recyclability can encourage recycling of plastic. Effectively implemented EPR schemes can promote the growth of the recycling market, incentivize producers to design circular products, and reduce the leakage of plastic waste into the environment.

. Designing and promoting products and packaging for reuse and recyclability can encourage recycling of plastic. Effectively implemented EPR schemes can promote the growth of the recycling market, incentivize producers to design circular products, and reduce the leakage of plastic waste into the environment. Downstream life cycle approach. To comprehensively address plastic pollution, it is essential to prevent the leakage of plastics into the natural environment. Measures should also address the impacts of plastic incineration and open burning, which release toxic chemicals, such as dioxins and furans, and contribute to pollution.

Means of implementation

Means of implementation refers to the essential resources, policies, and actions needed for all parties to fulfill their obligations under the Global Plastics Treaty. This primarily involves financial assistance, technology transfer, and capacity building for developing countries to meet their commitments under the agreement.

Financial assistance is necessary to meet commitments associated with infrastructure, technology adoption, and monitoring systems. This can help parties fulfill their obligations and promote fairness by enhancing implementation capacities, particularly for countries with limited resources. The financial aspects of the Global Plastics Treaty have not yet been determined, but it is anticipated that a financial mechanism will be developed to implement its provisions.

Implementation measures

Global Plastics Treaty implementation measures may include national plans, national reporting requirements, provisions for ensuring compliance, regular assessments, and reporting. National action or implementation plans could serve as the catalyst for establishing appropriate policy, legislative, and institutional frameworks to effectively implement the agreement's provisions. Incorporating national reporting requirements allows parties to share their knowledge, experiences, and challenges. It can also identify areas that require support and prioritization and facilitate the exchange of best practices and innovative approaches among parties, promoting collaboration.