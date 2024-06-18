Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,044 in the last 365 days.

Development of the Clinical Trials Information System

EMA continues to regularly engage with external stakeholders on CTIS development and change management matters, before and after go-live, under the stakeholder engagement model in place since 2019. 

Nominated experts representing national competent authorities, ethics committees, clinical trial sponsors, healthcare professionals, patients and the general public were able to test, review, select and verify CTIS functionalities.

During development, EMA consulted EU Member States, the European Commission and stakeholders representing clinical-trial sponsors (including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academic organisations), healthcare professionals and patient groups on its proposals, including on:

  • the draft functional specifications in 2014;
  • implementing the transparency rules in 2015. 

More background information is available in the documents below.

You just read:

Development of the Clinical Trials Information System

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more