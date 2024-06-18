Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Yasodha Wijewardane Hold the 13th Round of China-Sri Lanka Diplomatic Consultations

On June 17, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Yasodha Wijewardane held the 13th round of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic consultations in Beijing.

Both sides believe that China and Sri Lanka have a long-standing friendship, and the two peoples have a natural affinity. Over the 67 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, pursued mutual benefit and helped each other, and bilateral relations have developed in a sound and stable manner, becoming a model of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Both sides emphasized that under the strategic guidance and personal commitment of the leaders of the two countries, practical cooperation in various fields between China and Sri Lanka has made new progress. The two sides will continue to give good play to the role of various departmental and local exchange mechanisms, earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact characterized by independence, self-reliance, unity and mutual support, and continuously promote the new development of the strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship between the two countries.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.