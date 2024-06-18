Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,981 in the last 365 days.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Yasodha Wijewardane Hold the 13th Round of China-Sri Lanka Diplomatic Consultations

On June 17, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Yasodha Wijewardane held the 13th round of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic consultations in Beijing.

Both sides believe that China and Sri Lanka have a long-standing friendship, and the two peoples have a natural affinity. Over the 67 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, pursued mutual benefit and helped each other, and bilateral relations have developed in a sound and stable manner, becoming a model of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Both sides emphasized that under the strategic guidance and personal commitment of the leaders of the two countries, practical cooperation in various fields between China and Sri Lanka has made new progress. The two sides will continue to give good play to the role of various departmental and local exchange mechanisms, earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact characterized by independence, self-reliance, unity and mutual support, and continuously promote the new development of the strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship between the two countries.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.

You just read:

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Yasodha Wijewardane Hold the 13th Round of China-Sri Lanka Diplomatic Consultations

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more